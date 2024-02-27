Nax dies after a school bathroom fight over a taunt over Benedict’s gender identity.

The death of Nax Benedict, a non-binary teenager who was bullied for using the bathroom at his school in Oklahoma, continues to generate outrage and questions within and outside the United States.

According to his relatives, the discrimination he suffered led to a fight with other students in the institute and he died a day later, on February 8.

To date, the cause of death of Benedict, 16, who referred to himself as ‘them/them’ in Spanish, is not known, but his family is demanding justice, as they claim he died in a fight in the school bathroom. .

This is what is known so far about the case of this non-binary teenager.

What happened to Nex Benedict?

School officials in Owasso, a suburb 13 miles northeast of Tulsa, said in a statement that a physical altercation broke out in a bathroom on Feb. 7.

After the fight, each of the students “went individually to the vice principal’s office and the infirmary,” and those responsible for the center recommended that the parents of one of the students involved go to the medical center to be tested. A more thorough examination.

Police said they were not informed of the altercation until Benedict arrived at the hospital, at which time the records were taken.

In the recording of the complaint, Nex says the three girls were offended by Elle and her group “because of the way we were dressed.”

He alleged that the taunts continued in the bathroom and then Benedict threw water on them.

“All three of them came at me,” he recalled. A fight ensued and Nex said they beat him to the ground until he “passed out.”

said mother, Sue Benedict Independent Nex suffered bruises on his face and eyes in a fight with a transgender student and three older girls.

The students were in the bathroom for less than two minutes before an altercation broke out between other students and a staff member, the school district said.

How did Nex Benedict die?

According to the school, Benedict was able to get out of the bathroom after the fight, but his family saw his injuries and decided to take him to the hospital. After a checkup, the medical staff sent him home that night.

The next day, Benedict’s mother called emergency services to say Nex was having trouble breathing, his eyes were rolling back in his head and his arms were bent, according to an audio recording released by Owasso police.

What authorities are saying after the death of the teenager?

“At this time, no further comment on the cause of death is pending receipt of toxicology results and other ancillary tests,” the document states.

Police and school officials also have not said what led to the fight. In a statement, the family said it had launched its own independent investigation into what happened.

Police Lt. Nick Boatman said detectives are interviewing staff and students at the school to learn more about what happened.

Boatman said investigators will forward the results of that investigation to the local district attorney to determine what charges, if any, should be filed.

When asked if the students involved in the fight could be charged with a hate crime, Boatman said: “All crimes and charges will be on the table.”

What happened to the LGBT community in Oklahoma?

The mother alleged that her Nex faced harassment from other students because of her gender identity.

The harassment began shortly after Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill banning transgender students in public schools from using bathrooms that match their gender identity.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has also signed bills banning transgender girls and women from playing on girls’ sports teams and preventing transgender boys from using school bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

Among several anti-transgender bills being considered in Oklahoma this year are measures to ban gender-affirming care for adults, prohibit school personnel from using student-chosen pronouns if they do not conform to their assigned gender at birth, and Prohibits state law or administration. An order that recognizes any gender other than male or female.

What reactions followed the death of Nax Benedict?

The teenager’s family has received support from members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as Benedick’s classmates. Various vigils were held in different parts of the US on Friday and Saturday.

After the family raised funds through GoFundMe, they also received financial support. In the publication, the family identified Benedick as a woman, which drew criticism from some.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the unexpected death of Dagny Benedict on February 8, 2024. Dagny had a daughter, sister, cousin and aunt. “She was a 16-year-old 10th grader from Owasso Oklahoma,” the post says.

“Along with all the emotional pain and stress that death brings, it also brings an unexpected financial burden. We want to raise money to help cover funeral expenses,” says a post on GoFundMe, which has raised $152,508 as of Monday, while The initial goal was $15,000.

School bullying against trans people is on the rise

Although bullying is very common in schools in the US, experts say the problem is particularly acute for students who identify as non-binary or transgender, and especially those who are in the process of transitioning.

Al Stone-Gebhardt, a transgender man who graduated last year from Tulsa Union Public Schools, not far from Owasso, said he noticed an increase in trans-trans harassment and discrimination when state lawmakers began introducing bills aimed at trans youth.

“I absolutely felt that the stress and vulnerability of trans people to go to school in Oklahoma increased,” she said. “It got so bad.”

Owasso Public Schools said in a statement this week that district officials are committed to student safety and ensuring an inclusive environment for all students.

“We recognize the impact this incident has had on the entire school community and it is our priority to foster an environment where everyone feels heard, supported and safe,” the statement said.