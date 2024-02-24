Navalny’s body was handed over to his mother, a new economic boost for Kiev

Have you missed the latest war in Ukraine? 20 minutes Takes stock for you every evening at 7:30pm. Between strong announcements, progress on the front and battle results, here are the highlights of the day.

Fact of the day

The body of Alexei Navalny was handed over to his mother, a spokesman for the opposition announced on X this Saturday. There are still uncertainties about the funeral. Kira Irmich, a spokeswoman, said she did not know if “authorities will prevent (the funeral) from taking place as the family wishes and as Alexei deserves”.

The G7 also called on Moscow to “fully clarify the circumstances” of Navalny’s death.

Number of days

2.2 billion Canadian dollars. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, this is the amount that the North American country will pay to Ukraine in 2024. The two countries announced this Saturday that they have signed a bilateral security agreement.

Kiev also announced the signing of a second security deal with Italy today, while London announced a £245 million pound (287 million euro) package to help Ukraine pay 8.5 million pounds (9.9 million euros) in munitions and humanitarian aid. Because this Saturday marks the second anniversary of Russia’s massive invasion of Ukraine.

Today’s statement

” I am sure that our victory lies in unity. And it undoubtedly will be. Because light always conquers darkness! » »

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Oleksandr Sirsky, announced this Saturday morning on Telegram. As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, Volodymyr Zelensky has also said the country will “win”.

Today’s trend

Thousands of people demonstrated in France on Saturday to show their support for Ukraine. In Paris, Lille, Rouen, Nice, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Ukrainians, French people, often wrapped in the yellow and blue flag of Ukraine, gathered to express their solidarity, but also their concern at the moment when Kiev’s forces were lacking. Arms and ammunition, the Russian troops are in a very difficult position to face.

In Paris, several thousand people marched between the Places de la République and the Bastille, in majestic silence, sometimes chanting “Putin the killer!” » “Russia out of Ukraine!” “