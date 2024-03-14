National Assembly adopts measures to penalize “fast fashion”.

The bill, which was adopted on first reading on Thursday, must now be examined by the Senate.

unanimous vote. On Thursday 14 March, the National Assembly adopted measures aimed at curbing “fast fashion”, including a ban on advertisements selling clothes at knockdown prices and reinforced environmental “penalties” to make them less attractive. The bill, which was adopted in the first reading, will now have to be examined by the Senate. It is supported by Horizons, one of the three groups in the presidential majority, during the day reserved for its legislature.

The environmental angle is highlighted in the text carried out by MP Ann-Cécile Violand. “The textile industry is the most polluting, representing 10% of greenhouse gas emissions”She stressed, also mentioning water pollution. Despite reservations, the bill received support from all factions in the chamber. This text will make France “The first country in the world to legislate to limit the excesses of fast fashion“, greeted Christophe Bachu, Minister of Ecological Transition, in Hemicycle.