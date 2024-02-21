NASA is looking for four candidates willing to immerse themselves in a simulation of life on Mars

NASA is looking for candidates to simulate the first human mission to Mars. (EFE/Aaron M. Sprecher)

NASA As part of preparations for the , Mars is looking for four volunteers to live and work in a simulator for a year. Space Agency for Future human exploration of the Red Planet. This program is known as CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Scanning Analogy)will take place in 3D printed Mars habitat Located in Johnson Space Center No NASA in Houston Texas.

Who are interested to be a part of this A unique adventure and contributes to the work of NASA To prepare for the first human journey Mars You have until Tuesday, April 2 2024 To submit your application. “This exercise is critical to gathering scientific data that validates systems and develops solutions. Future missions to the Red Planet“, he published Space Agency In advertising.

project Mars Dune AlphaAs these simulated environments are called, they are designed to simulate living and working conditions Marsincluding managing limited resources and Exposure to the challenges of this alien environment. Participants will stay in a space of approx 158 square metersIt will feature separate living and working areas including four bedrooms, a workstation, a medical station, relaxation areas, as well as a kitchen and food growing stations.

Those selected will have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the preparation for future human exploration of the Red Planet.

Within the simulation, they will face various challenges viz Space Walk Work with simulation, habitat preservation and robotics. In addition, they will experience “Typical Environmental Stresses of the Planet”as well as equipment failure and communication delays, To more accurately simulate the difficulties they would face on Mars.

To be considered, candidates must be American citizens either permanent residents Motivated, between the ages 30 and 55 yearsSpeak English, don’t smoke and a A strong disposition for adventures Unique and rewarding, confirmed CBS News.

Applicants must also have experience Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)including a Post Graduate Degree in engineering, mathematics, biology, or other sciences, professional experience, or at least two years of doctoral work in these fields, a test pilot program, or 1,000 hours of piloting experience. That will also be considered Military experience or one degree on a field stem and four years of professional experience.

In addition to the relevance for the preparation of Future missions to MarsThis program is part of a series of initiatives viz Artemis missionAim to know more about the moon and finally send First lady, First person of color and our satellite international partners.

till date, Exploration of Mars It is simply made robotic. although, previous mission Invaluable information has been given planetary conditionsIncluding an atmosphere composed mainly of carbon dioxide, nitrogen and argon gases, and temperature range between 21 degrees Celsius And -153 degrees Celsius.

Selected volunteers confirmed Newspaper guardianThey will receive compensation for their participation in the mission, as follows The first CHAPEA experiment Still in development, permits NASA Get critical knowledge about Health and performance during Mars exploration.