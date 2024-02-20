MotoGP Test Qatar J2 Live Part Two: Francesco Bagnia Explodes Everything!

Already fastest in Malaysia, two-time MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia was also fastest on the first day of two days of testing in Losalle, Qatar.

Meanwhile, KTM and Aprilia engaged in a ragtag battle with Honda’s Johann Zarco overtaking Fabio Quartaro’s Yamaha, and finishing in the top 10.

Reigning MotoGP Champion Pekko Bagnaiya Thus achieving the best time on the first day of the two-day test Queue Closely followed, at the Losell Day track, with a time of 1’52.040 Jorge Martin Pramac Racing Desmosedici GP24 at the factory. goes to third place Alex Espargaro On the new Aprilia RS-GP.

Brad Binder KTM finished fourth, behind the VR46 Racing Team’s Ducati Fabio Di Gianantonio And another Aprilia RS-GP off Maverick Vinales. Mark Marquez While his brother was ranked 16th Alex Marquez Got 7th position. Aenea Bastianini, John ZarcoAnd Fabio Quartararo Was also part of the top 10.

There is now 3h30 left to complete this last pre-season test, when Pekko Bagnaiya Again proved fastest in the first half of the session, posting a 1’52.575 at the top of the table, before dropping out to revive this honour. Raul Fernandez In 1’52.483.

This is an opportunity to remember current contexts.

last year, Luca Marini Set the full circuit record in 1’51.762 on his Ducati GP22.

yesterday, Francesco Bagnia 1’52.040 achieved.

Are we going to see the record (unofficial in case of tests) fall? This is not easy because, according to the feedback we got from the box, the soft rear tires give their maximum performance only during the first flying lap.

In the current temperature conditions, which are particularly cold, it seems difficult to get the best out of it.

But pilots are known to lie to reporters, we’ll see…

Ranking at 3:30 pm (French time) :

Marc Marquez gives us no respite and after 2 minutes,

Mark Marquez Jumped to second place by 33 thousandths ahead of the Trackhouse Racing driver. Some wonder if he is hiding his game, hoping to see the man generally considered the best driver in the category come back to fight for victory…

The sun is now approaching the horizon and the sky is tinged with gold…

The 12 fastest drivers are in their box, with no exceptions Marco Bezecchi which rises in the 4th place of the day.

As the last 3 hours approach, Jorge Martin In 1’52.168, gives up his 9th position in favor of command. We are approaching the best time we achieved yesterday and, if we remember that Brad Binder And John Zarco Despite the 15° temperature in the air and the presence of the famous nocturnal humidity he had his best time towards the end of the session, we can reasonably hope for further improvement…

Ranking at 4:00 pm (French time) :

One minute after the time change, Aenea Bastianini 1’52.136 also amends the reference to the day.

like yesterday, Pedro Acosta He is the one who has done the most laps with his team mate so far

Augusto Fernandez. We can tell that the rookie is hungry to eat up the kilometers in MotoGP, knowing full well that this is one of the keys to catching up with his more experienced teammates…

On the contrary, John Mir Completing just 6 laps, a technical issue resulted in a red flag earlier in the day.

However, the pilots have two motorbikes: que pasa hombre?

Hey, about that John Mir, Dorna decided to sell everything the teams wanted to give her. At the moment it doesn’t respond, if at all, to most teams, but Honda still supplied the boots and gloves worn by the Mallorcan rider.

Say the price… 1999 euros for boots, 1599 for gloves. Still expensive to sign…

Come on, let’s get back on track!

Alex Espargaro reaches 3rd place.

At 4:24 PM, Fabio Di Gianantonio 1’52.008 on his 2023 lemon achieved the best time ever tested. You have to get used to it: the boy is very fast!

Not wanting to leave, his teammate Marco Bezecchi Then connect red sectors to go from 9th to 5th position, whileAlex Marquez Gained 10 places to settle at 6th place.

Does the crackling start before the moisture arrives? Pekko Bagnaiya 3rd order join gives first response.

6 then the Ducatis surround the ApriliaAlex Espargaro. We’re starting to think that the 2024 season might finally be the same as last season…

Marco Bezecchi takes the lead from his team-mate in 1’51.758, A new track record!

This one, was conducted during the test, unfortunately will not appear in the official tablets, and Luca Marini Will retain the circuit record in 1’51.762, achieved last year on his Ducati GP22 during GP qualifying.

John Zarco When moving from 19th to 11thAlex Marquez inserted between two VR46 drivers.

We finally have a (laconic) explanation John Mir. He is sick. But he’s getting back on track anyway…

Extended break for today @JoanMirOfficial

As he fights illness. — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP)

February 20, 2024

We now have 6 Ducatis in the first 6 places, 2 ahead of Aprilius and Yamaha.Alex Rins.

Fabio Di Gianantonio Second level, in 1’51.569! at home Valentino RossiWe should refrigerate champagne or prosecco…

At 5pm, another VR46 driver, Francesco Bagnaia, puts everyone in agreement with a time of 1’50.952! Amazing! Big blow to your opponents!

Ranking at 5:00 pm (French time) :

A time 8 tenths faster than the official circuit record, who could rise to such a challenge?

Alex EspargaroFirst of all, who trails his Aprilia by 3 tenths, in second place.

Jorge Martin Also tried but got only 4 places, from 7th to 3rd.

Mark Marquez goes back to the 7th, Aenea Bastianini 2nd, 0.120s behind his teammate.

Maverick Vinales 4 goes from

Also Pekko Can wear his little smile which has become more and more frequent lately…

Mark Marquez reached fourth place,

Jack Miller in 11, but the circuit still looks stunned by the performance of the Italian world champion.

Ranking at 6:00 pm (French time) :

Just an hour to go and the pre-season will be over, a heavy tinge of red for the moment!

Alex Espargaro Crashed at turn 5. Driver ok.

Brad Binder had to stop at turn 15 during the race simulation; Technical problem.

Generally speaking, KTM seems to be struggling more than usual, at least for the moment, despite finishing in 9th place.

Jack Miller.

At the time of this writing, only two drivers are on track. Test over or preparing for the last hurray?

No, it’s moving in all directions…

Sectors glow orange here and there (individual improvement of sector) but no red on the horizon (total improvement of sector).

Francesco Bagnia Running in 1’52.0 like his best time yesterday.

Only 11 drivers are in the same second, and we can’t believe two French guys who aren’t there will stop there…

Pedro Acosta begins…

There isn’t much time left on the clock. Time to go for a time attack ⏱️💫✨#QatarTest

pic.twitter.com/hJgdeXveDs — Tech3 Racing (@Tech3Racing)

February 20, 2024

As the last half hour approaches, Miguel Olivera First improved significantly and moved to 11th place.

Pedro Acosta Sector oranges but remains 14th.

First Yamaha 13th, first Honda 16th.

Brad Binder restarts and jumps from 19th to 10th, 7 tenths behind.

Mark Marquez It looks like it’s fallen at the turn of 4, not severe, but well-worn leather.

like yesterday, John Zarco Back on track in the last quarter of an hour.

He improved and passed Honda for first, but 17th by 1.2s.

10 minutes left and Brad Binder Grabbed the opportunity to get 9th place.

John Zarco It seems that the 2G sector has declined, John Mir At the turn of 13

As Jean-Louis Aubert would say, “There it ends”.

Let’s meet in a few hours for the first debriefings and the first analysis, before everyone meets in one place from March 8 to 10 for the start of the season.

No need to draw a picture to figure out who is the most loved for 2024…

Final Ranking:

