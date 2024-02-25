More than two years later, Jovenel is still clueless about Moise’s murder

Two years after the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise, all the people involved and all the planning to carry out the assassination that had an impact on Haiti and the world is still not done.

The most recent chapter in the assassination of the former Haitian president includes his wife, Martine Moise, former prime minister Claude Joseph and former police director, Leon Charles, who head a list of about 50 people.

After more than two years of investigation, investigating judge Walther Wesser Walther, according to international media, issued a 122-page order that included charges against the late president’s widow and former officials of his cabinet.

The magistrate pointed out that there is evidence that supports the responsibilities of the accused, thus taking an important step in the investigation of the murder and the search for answers about what happened.

In addition to those already mentioned, the list includes a man known as “Christian Emmanuel Senon”, described as the “intellectual author” of the assassination, who is also accused of allegedly organizing the coup d’état that led to Moise’s death.

While the investigation is ongoing, Haitian authorities initially arrested 44 people, including 20 Colombian citizens, 19 Haitian police officers and four plainclothes men, in connection with the assassination of the former president. However, the detainees refused to know who was responsible for the incident and expressed doubts about the first lady’s injuries during the attack.

Despite progress in the US investigation, gaps remain, including the location of the weapon used in the killing. Also, international media indicated that United States investigators had tracked down a $175,000 loan to CTU Security, a Miami-based security company that paid the Colombians, but in Haiti it is still unknown who may have financed the coup. Cooperation with Haitian private banks is non-existent.

After the incident, violence in Haiti escalated and armed gangs took control of many regions of the country, which had a devastating effect on the nation.

The former Haitian president was killed in an armed attack on his private residence in July 2021. He was 53 years old at the time of his death. During the attack, the first lady was also injured, but that theory has not yet been confirmed.

At the time, then-police chief Leon Charles said security forces had killed four mercenaries during a shootout and arrested two attackers and taken three officers hostage in a police operation in Port-au-Prince.

According to details reported at the time, the attack took place around 1:00 a.m., when a group of unknown persons entered the President’s home in the Passion-Ville neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti.