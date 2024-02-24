More than 50% of college graduates in the United States are stuck in jobs that don’t require a degree

Professional internships and related experience are becoming increasingly relevant to university students (photographic information).

A recent study conducted by Burning Glass Institute And Strada Institute for the Future of Work Worrying results were found about the job outlook for college graduates in the United States. According to the findings, more than half of the university’s graduates are working in positions that They don’t need a high school diploma or use the skills they’ve acquired during their studies.

It may interest you: Washington tops the ranking of the hardest-working cities in the United States

This phenomenon not only represents a waste of academic training, but also poses a risk professional stability Which can last one’s entire career.

Research shows that, even in booming economies, many graduates end up in jobs that don’t require them to get a higher education. Sectors such as retail, hospitality and manufacturing provide clear examples of roles that do not require university-level skills.

It may interest you: The first Tesla Cybertruck owners reported premature rusting in their vehicles

Furthermore, another study conducted by HEA Group found that, a decade after enrolling in college, one in four higher education program participants earn less than $32,000 annually, which is less than the median annual income of high school graduates.

The report highlighted that the choice of university major plays a major role in graduates’ employment prospects. Those who choose a career focused on a specific profession, such as nursing, are more likely to use their skills and be compensated accordingly. For example, only 23% of nursing students are underemployed compared to 68% of students studying criminal justice.

It may interest you: She was a millionaire, divorced and sold her mansion with everything she needed to live in a mobile home.

However, focusing on fields of study related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) does not automatically guarantee college-level jobs or high salaries. Research has found that the choice of major can determine more than the type of educational institution a student attends.

CBS News It has been shown that securing an internship or professional practice during university studies can significantly reduce the risk of underemployment by almost half. This experience is crucial to improving the chances of getting a job commensurate with the training received.

As skepticism grows about the value of a college degree, recent studies reveal the reality of graduate employment in the United States, where a diploma does not guarantee employment in the field studied (pictured image info)

Additionally, focusing on getting a job in your desired field of study increases your chances Advance to higher paying positions. The above dynamics are complicated if one’s professional career gets off to a false start.

Many college graduates remain unemployable even ten years after completing their studies, as employers looking for college-level skills also focus on candidates’ recent work experience.

This study provides a critical look at the value of a university education in the current American labor market and suggests the need for deeper reflection on the approach to academic training in relation to the demands of the world of work.