More than 4000 characters fight in real time with screaming warriors of truth. This video game is incredibly impressive!

A huge battlefield, an army of knights and guns: this is a completely crazy proposal of Kingmakers, which is currently popular on the web.

The craziest video game of the moment

No one saw the ad coming Kingmakers And yet the game is already sparking a certain interest among players. For good reason: Redemption Road Software looks absolutely insane. Between third-person action and strategy and castle-building game, Kingmakers presents itself as a software at the crossroads of genres and eras in which we will be offered to embody a time traveler from the future who goes into the past. Reverse the course of history. A totally crazy experience where we have to shoot at knights in armor with all kinds of firearms that made a strong impression on social networks. On X/Twitter, the first trailer for the game now has over 17.8 million views.

Please wishlist my new game Kingmakers on Steam. We’ve been working really hard on this for 5 years, and can finally reveal it today. Hope you like it 🤞 pic.twitter.com/eOoAF768e6 — KingmakersGame (@Ian_Fisch) February 20, 2024

A small team for big ambitions

Developed by Redemption Road, Kingmakers is led by a modest team of around 25 people. That doesn’t stop developers from displaying great ambitions for their games. was recently visited by Digital FoundryThe developers talked about how they planned to use the Unreal Engine to provide epic battles on a realistic scale during which more than 4,000 characters will be present. Immersion in a battlefield supported by an enjoyable gameplay where we have a modern arsenal to pierce the armor of our enemies. Additionally, Kingmakers must also include a strategic dimension with real-time troop management and castle construction systems. In essence, the game’s crazy concept and road redemption efforts seem to have attracted players. To find out everything, you have to wait. The software is still in development and should be released on Steam later this year.