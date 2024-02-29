More than 100 Palestinians were killed and 700 wounded in Israeli fire during humanitarian aid deliveries, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israeli soldiers, feeling “threatened”, fired live ammunition at Palestinians during this distribution of humanitarian aid that turned into chaos in the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli sources said.

A very heavy toll. Hamas’ health ministry reported on Thursday, February 29, at least 104 killed and 760 wounded, in the north of the region, after Israeli fire on Palestinians rushing towards humanitarian aid trucks, in the north of the region. Israeli soldiers feeling “threat” Israeli sources told AFP that live ammunition was fired at Palestinians. The latter denied their responsibility for the heaviness of this assessment. The Israeli army cited the deaths as related to people being crushed by the crowd.

Witnesses told AFP of scenes during which thousands of people rushed to aid trucks. “Nablus Roundabout”, Main city in the north of the territory, west of Gaza City. Hamas’ Ministry of Health announced it earlier “Over 30,000” Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed people since the war began on October 7.

The UN estimates that 2.2 million people, the majority of Gaza’s population, are at risk of famine, particularly in the north, where destruction, fighting and looting make food deliveries nearly impossible. Humanitarian aid. According to the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), just over 2,300 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip in February (a decrease of about 50% compared to January). According to the UN, before the war began on October 7, when the population’s needs were low, an average of about 500 trucks entered the Gaza Strip per day.