More nervous than Gansin Impact! This open-world video game is as cute as the anime

With the second closed beta launched a few days ago, Wuthering Waves is getting more attention. This open-world “gacha” action-RPG is likely to appeal to many players. But does it have enough arguments to compete with the No. 1 in the area, Gansin Impact? The bad times the Hoyovers’ kid is going through could work to this newcomer’s advantage.

You might not know this game, but it’s shaping up to be a serious competitor to Gansin Impact. As a reminder, Genshin effect Gacha has imposed absolute supremacy on the market for more than 3 years. A real revolution in this field, with an open-world action-RPG where players can collect a whole set of characters, many other developers want to create projects with similar ambitions. Among these “Gansin-killer”, we certainly get Withering Waves. Announced in May 2022 and developed by Kuro Games Studios, the title has just launched its second closed beta and further cements its position as a major contender. Genshin effect.

A full and satisfying batch

A (legal) comparison between Gansin Impact and Withering Waves Often comes back to the table, and indeed, the game has some similarities with its competitor – such as the anime-style graphic appearance, interface or even the summoning system. But the bike from Kuro Games doesn’t stop there and hides many new features up its sleeve.

On the one hand, fights rely on dynamic gameplay where your execution speed and your reaction time are at the center of the equation. The title provides the player with perfect dodges and counters to deal more and more damage. Many QTEs are also offered to create sequences and combos between all the characters. Description of gameplay “satisfactory” by many beta testers, however it proved less satisfying when facing waves of monsters.

But the combat system isn’t the only asset that allows Withering Waves To stand out from the crowd, its equipment system is also very original. In the game, around 300 monsters called “the echo” will be scattered around the four corners of the map and will give more or less rare equipment (depending on a certain percentage of luck) after dying. Each piece of equipment gives access to unique skills and highly stylized animations. This addition, unique to the gacha genre, gives the whole thing a collectible aspect when players don’t get the same experience.. Additionally, there are echoes that are rarer and have a different color than others that are very reminiscent of Pokemon Shines.

Serious competition in Gansin Impact

Another closed beta of Withering Wave This was released on February 19 and at least we can say that Kuro Games chose its moment well. indeed, Genshin effect He has experienced a certain rejection from his players for several months. In fact, Hoovers, the studio behind Gacha Raja, has somewhat abandoned its golden goose in favor of its latest bike, the Honkai Star Rail.. Over the course of six months, Honkai received numerous updates, including end-game content, something “pro-genshin” had been waiting for a long time.

What’s more, Genshin fans may be captivated by other elements Withering Waves. Like any gacha, the Kuro Games title offers a summon system that, for a few resources, allows you to obtain more or less rare characters and weapons. Here, we are offered a more attractive drop rate than its competitor as well as a better guarantee of achieving our goals. This may also encourage users to invest less real money. Additionally, like many games of the genre, there is the possibility of having duplicates of characters to improve their stats and unlock new attacks. This aspect has often been criticized Genshin effectBecause it encourages the player to call again and again. However, in Wuthering Waves, the player can get these duplicates for free and more easily.

A communication that can change everything

Finally, Kuro Games’ communication is at odds with Hoover’s. The most notable example is the press release published on the occasion of the second closed beta. In a long text of several pages, they explain all the changes that have happened to the game since the first tests. We can read there:

Internally, the team implemented a more detailed tier system to address player feedback regarding visual fatigue experienced during previous testing.

Many things, even the smallest ones, have therefore been improved in response to player feedback. A studio that listens to its players is a joy, and those are the players that are currently missing. Genshin effect. in short, Withering Waves It promises to be one of the most important clusters of years to come, capable of taking down even the biggest. It remains to be seen when the game will be released and how it will be received. For the moment, no release date has been announced.