More Cubans with I-220A receive letters from USCIS seeking parole to the United States

Letters continue to arrive from Cubans holding Form I-220A, a document issued upon their arrival in the United States.

As confirmed by immigration attorney Wilfredo Allen through these letters sent by Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the beneficiaries are being granted parole, which undoubtedly marks a step forward in their immigration situation.

This news offers a ray of hope for Cubans who are in legal limbo due to the nature of the I-220A form.

Although a clear pattern has not yet been established regarding the criteria used by USCIS to grant parole, Attorney Allen highlighted the importance of this development.

These letters were received in various cities, especially in Florida, where the largest number of Cuban immigrants live, especially in Miami and Tampa.

Meanwhile, Attorney Allen continues to anticipate a possible administrative resolution this year that could definitively clarify the situation of thousands of Cubans who have arrived in the United States and are documented with Form I-220A.

This is very good news, and it comes at a critical time for many Cubans who are awaiting resolution of their immigration status.

Although there is still some way to go, the fact that these letters from USCIS continue to arrive offers a glimmer of hope for islanders seeking to settle permanently in the United States.