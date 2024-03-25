More cancer among residents near incineration plants? A public health study proposed by Nice University Hospital

“There is What purpose will this study serve, since you say it will not establish a cause and effect link with incinerators?” A question was asked by a resident of Sembules during the presentation of a prospective epidemiological study to determine whether or not more new cases of cancer have been observed in residents near the incineration plant. Household waste and exposure to dioxins and air releases heavy metals. during a given period and compared to the rest of the population of the department, except near the Ariane factory where a study has already been carried out.

For Dr Eugenia Marine-Bonjon of the Department of Public Health (DSP) at Nice University Hospital: “The main interest is for you who live here. To get data that does not exist until now. For now, we are concerned. Doubts remain.”

Already a study conducted in Nice

At the invitation of Caddis (Committee for the Animation and Protection of the Interests of Sembules), the doctor came to explain how the study could be done: method, planning and of course financial costs. We are not going on an adventure, as this type of study has already been conducted among the population of the Arion factory in Nice, from 2005 to 2014, with a follow-up from 2015 to 2019. It was launched and financial support Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolis. “But we fought for a long time and put pressure on decision-makers. It all started with inquiries from local residents, who talked about the discovery of new cases of the disease, among people around them. We had to know,” recalled Didier Chouwi, president of the Abadi Interest Defense Committee (CDIA) who also came to testify (1).

What funding?

Caddis and Gadesca (2), which has three representatives in the Site Monitoring Commission (CSS) of the Antibes factory, today wants to take advantage of the Energy Recovery Unit (UVE). “The tool exists, it has proven itself. It’s an opportunity to seize“, underlined the founder of Cadis, Manuel Babalt. What about financing? We have to convince the factory owner Sofia Antipolis Urban Community (Casa). The DSP team plans a budget of about 40,000 euros. To pay the statisticians and geographers.

A study in Nice found no additional cases of cancer in women over two five-year periods.

Among men, on the other hand, cases of lung cancer and multiple myeloma were higher. But the development time of these diseases is long and old exposure to other risk factors can play a role, like tobacco etc.

Determining the standardization function

To interpret these results, the DSP team puts forward a hypothesis: work to bring the Ariane factory up to standard, completed at the end of 2005, mandated before 2006 by a 2002 ministerial decree, which resulted from a European directive from 2000. , will be effective (3). Will it be the same for Sambules Factory? Only epidemiological studies can tell.

The rest of the program? A working group will be constituted. An online survey will be launched to ask the views of as many people as possible.

1. In 2013, the CDIA, at its own expense, launched an investigation demonstrating high levels of dioxins in olive oil produced on the hills near the Ariane factory. (Saras-Matin dated January 14, 2013). In 2009, a study conducted by the independent laboratory Analytica by Cadiz revealed “Significant historic pollution throughout the neighborhood.” (NM of April 1, 2010).

2. Group of organizations for the protection of sites and the environment of the Côte d’Azur.

3. According to data from CITEPA (Interprofessional Technical Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies).

