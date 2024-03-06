Montauban. New PET scan inaugurated at Pont de Chaume Clinic

essential

A privately funded high-performance PET scan was recently inaugurated at the Pont de Chaume Clinic. This is the only instrument of its kind in the department.

The medical team of the Center for Molecular and Functional Imaging (Cimof), chaired by Doctor Christian Claes, within the Department of Nuclear Medicine, invited doctors and personalities to the inauguration of the new PET-CT camera installed at the Pont de Chaum Clinic, on Thursday evening. This positron emission tomography (PET) camera installation is the first in the department.

It spawned a technological medical evolution that allowed access to care for the greatest number of people. The inauguration took place in the presence of the Secretary General of the Prefecture, Edwij Derac, Regional Health Agency Regional Director David Billetorte, Pierre-Antoine Levy, Senator, Regional Council President Michel Weil, Deputy Mayor Laurence Pegues. Dr. Gregory Aloux, president of the Order of Physicians, Physicians and Service Collaborators.

Dr. Christian Claes: “It is no longer necessary to go to Toulouse to do a PET scan. The installation of this device is carried out without any public subsidy, the financial investment is made only by Cimof. It makes it possible to complete the take. Our onco-therapist friends have a strategic In charge of the oncology field of the entire department by providing the equipment. The use of PET is not limited to oncology, it will be of interest in other pathologies, for example, for example, the cause of long-term fever, deep infectious complications in multi-operated or immunocompromised patients, certain rheumatic pathologies and brain A promising focus in neurology for metabolic research is a treatment that has recently emerged to classify dementia syndromes. Molecular medicine is a fairly small and complex specialty, one of the most unknown of medical specialties, but it is in constant evolution through advances in three components that make up its structure. Does: radiation detectors that are used in our cameras, computing and especially radiopharmaceuticals, which are tracers in scintigraphic imaging and which recently have therapeutic applications as radioactive vectors that destroy tumor cells. With this vectorized internal radiotherapy RIV that is emerging and will experience significant growth in the coming years, it is imperative that our supervisory authorities remain attentive to health professionals in this field, to support this field, which will soon become a national public health challenge”.

Tribute to Cimof’s co-founder and initiator of the installation, Dr. Pascal Falqui, who died suddenly in June 2022. The heads of various departments of the clinic and their associates, city doctors, state representatives and elected officials were able to visit. PET ROOM in the presence of Christiaan Claes and Eric Bullier, Administrative Manager of the service.