Moldova: Referendum in Transnistria on Union with Russia?

The pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova may request or hold a referendum on its accession to Russia at the recently announced Congress of Transnistrian Deputies, scheduled for February 28.

The pretext for such an appeal would be the alleged need to protect Russian citizens and “Compatriots” Transnistria from threats from Moldova or NATO or both.

The pro-Russian breakaway region of Transnistria, which illegally declared independence in 1990, has a population of about 470,000 people. About 1,500 Russian troops are stationed there.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Kremlin is conducting disinformation operations against Moldova similar to those used by Moscow before its invasion of Ukraine in 2014 and 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a worst-case scenario, could announce Transnistria’s annexation to Russia during his planned speech to the Russian Federal Assembly on February 29, although this seems unlikely, according to ISW.