This Saturday, March 2, the ceremony of Brit Awards 2024The English equivalent of our Victoires de la Musique.

The evening was enlivened, especially by the performances of Dua Lipawho declared training season On Stage, taken from his upcoming new album and Kylie Minogue, Who still makes people dance to his hit songs even after a career spanning 35 years Padam Padam. The former received a trophy in the pop category and the latter was crowned World Icon 2024. Forest bagged the title of Group of the Year, SZA Named International Artist of the Year, Miley Cyrus Received an award for his part Flowers And to finish off the rock trio Boygenius Named International Group of the Year.

But the big winner is the singer and songwriter Another color stripe. Between jazz and R&B, his music has broken records Harry Styles And Adele Won a total of six trophies: Song of the Year for escapismBest New Artist, Songwriter of the Year, Artist and Album of the Year along with his record My 21st Century Blues.

Almost unknown a few months ago, the artist has nevertheless been present in the field for many years, collaborating with artists such as David Guetta, Beyonce, Charli XCX Or John Legend. But at that time his label, Polydor, not letting her release her own album. In 2021, the British singer denounced his control over his creations on Twitter and decided to start again independently under the label. Human Resources. After three years, these six trophies are a great revenge Another color stripe.

On the fashion side, the red carpet looks did not disappoint. Dua Lipa Arrived elegantly in a latex dress Versacematches with Eve And Kingsley Ben Adir In the total appearance of leather. Ellie Goulding Looked very elegant in a long silk dress Alberta Ferretti.

Olivia Atwood, Charli XCX And Caroline Polachek Opted for fabrics such as satin and lace as well as corsets and garters.

Text Charline Gillis