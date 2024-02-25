Missouri authorities say three men have been arrested and charged in the 1989 murder of a woman.

(CNN) — More than 30 years after a Missouri woman was found murdered, police announced that three men have been arrested in connection with her death with the help of a tip.

Kelle Ann Workman was reported missing on June 30, 1989, in Douglas County, Missouri, and her body was found eight days later in the national forest in neighboring Christian County, according to Douglas County officials.

This Wednesday, authorities announced at a press conference that Bobby Banks, Leonard Banks and Willie Belt were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and rape.

CNN has reached out to legal representation for Belt and Leonard Banks for comment. According to court records, Bobby Banks has not yet been appointed a legal representative.

All three men were arraigned and are being held on $250,000 cash bail each, according to Douglas County Prosecutor Matt Weatherman.

Weatherman announced that someone had come forward with information “after nearly 30 years of keeping it a secret” and helped lead to the arrest. “They reached out and finally told us what was the last piece we needed to bring it all together,” he added.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degas said the men arrested have been on authorities’ radar for years in connection with the cold case.

Officials said Workman’s family is relieved and told officials they never thought this day would come.

“I think we were able to bring some justice to Cale and hopefully bring some closure to the family,” said Sheriff Degas.

All three men are scheduled to appear in court on March 5, according to court records.