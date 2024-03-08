Minister Frédéric Valleteaux wants to start a debate on a list of long-term terms, which “dates from the 1980s”.

Frédéric Valleteaux, the minister delegate in charge of health and prevention, clarified to franceinfo on Friday March 8 his plan to save on long-term illnesses (ALD) when he announced in the National Assembly last week that he wanted. “Think about compatibility” of the current ALD support system, which represents “Two-thirds of the compensation” Health insurance.

He explains that he wants to “Open discussion with patient organizations and doctors” In the ALD list, which dates back to the 1980s. “Maybe when we get there, we won’t touch anything in the system,” Which concerns 13 million people in France, he says while work is underway on the subject.

“There is no question of undermining our social contract”

25 organizations of chronically ill people (cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, etc.) wrote to him expressing their concern. Minister directs “Perhaps a somewhat quick reading of the comments that I had: I said that we will not touch ALD in the sense that those who need to be supported in their pathology, in their illness, will continue in this way, through national unity. The health insurance system.“According to him, that’s one thing“An acquired fact”. “There is no question of undermining, of swiping at what is at the heart of our social contract”He wants to reassure.

“However, the list of ALD is from the 1980s: the idea is not to restrict rights, to see if they are still relevant, to support pathologies that today collect enormous costs from health insurance, including pathologies which in course of time, i.e. forty years, have known “Enormous Medical Advances”The minister justifies himself.