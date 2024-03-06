Games
Minecraft 1.20.5: Snapshot 24w10a
snapshot 24w10a For version Minecraft 1.20.5 Now available in your launcher. It includes new breeds of wolves that live in a greater variety of biomes, as well as new technical features and multiple bug fixes.
Additions and changes
- addition of 9 wolf variations Which appears in more biomes:
- Pale Wolf – A familiar type of wolf that now only appears in standard Taigas, in packs of 4 wolves.
- Timber Wolf – Wolves that appear in standard forests. This is the dominant type, because the biome is so common.
- Ashen Wolf – The wolf that appears in the snowy taigas.
- Black Wolf – Wolves that appear in packs of 2 to 4 wolves in ancient pine taigas.
- Brown wolf – Wolves that appear in packs of 2 to 4 wolves in ancient fir taigas.
- Rusty Wolf – Wolves that occur in scattered forests in packs of 2 to 4 wolves.
- Spotted Wolf – Wolves that occur in packs of 4 to 8 wolves in savanna highlands.
- Striped Wolf – Wolves that appear in wild badlands, in packs of 4 to 8 wolves.
- Snow Wolf – A rare wolf that always walks alone and appears in snowy groves.
- The position of wolf spawn has been adjusted, allowing them to spread over the barren earth and podzol.
- The inactive creatures seen in the groves now include only rabbits, foxes, and wolves.
- Button tooltips are no longer visible when hovering outside the element containing the button.
Technical Additions and Changes:
- there Data pack version is now 34.
- A recipe result can now specify ingredient data.
- Banner designs are now loaded into the dynamic registry from the data pack (
data/<namespace>/banner_pattern/<id>)
- These entries have two fields:
asset_idUsed to determine texture locations
- For example,
custom:patternMention
assets/custom/textures/entity/banner/pattern.png,
assets/custom/textures/entity/shield/pattern.png
- For example,
translation_keyThe translation key is the prefix
- For example,
block.minecraft.banner.custom.patternMention
block.minecraft.banner.custom.pattern.<dye color>
- For example,
-
- These entries have two fields:
- Added new entity predicate field
slots.
- Allows you to check one or more locations on any entity.
- The field contains a map of location names (same as used in the command
item) object predicate.
- For location categories, only one location must match for the entire entry to be valid.
- Added names for location categories.
- Location names (used in command
Item) now include location categories.
container.*– includes
container.0has
container.53
hotbar.*– includes
hotbar.0has
hotbar.8
inventory.*– includes
inventory.0has
inventory.26
enderchest.*– includes
enderchest.0has
enderchest.26
villager.*– includes
villager.0has
villager.7
horse.*– includes
horse.0has
horse.14
weapon.*– includes
weapon.mainhandAnd
weapon.offhand
armor.*– includes
armor.head,
armor.chest,
armor.legs,
armor.feed,
armor.body
player.cursor– An object held by the player on the screen
- This is not available in creative mode
player.crafting.0–
player.crafting.3,
player.crafting.*– Crafting slots in the player’s inventory.
-
- Unless otherwise specified, existing commands can only work in one location.
- Location names (used in command
- Adding command
execute if|unless itemsChecking and counting objects
- Player head blocks now store a custom_name tag, which will be copied to and from the item form when broken or placed.
- fields
SkullOwnerAnd
ExtraTypeHead blocks have been replaced by fields in the player
profilewith the same format as the object component
- For now, the field
countObject stacks are again always stored, no matter the value
1
- If the data is missing a field, the value
1will always be used.
- If the data is missing a field, the value
Improvements:
Various improvements made with the 24w10a snapshot:
- MC-140397 – When combining two enchanted unbreakable items, the result will be two stacked items.
- MC-157133 – Curse enchanted books can be stacked using grindstone.
- MC-174496 – Player heads lose their names after being placed.
- MC-217084 – NBT “ExtraType” tag for player head is no longer preserved but uses the DataFixerUpper path.
- MC-268392 – Set gravity attribute to 0.0 kick player for flight.
- MC-268462 – Suspicious Saturation Soup gives an effect of 7 seconds instead of 7 ticks.
- MC-268800 – All equipment has 4 damage and 1.6 attack speed.
- MC-268801 – Shulker Box object in saved toolbar updates inconsistently in components.
- MC-268813 – Crash when creating object with can_break/can_place_on element containing unknown/invalid tag.
- MC-268824 – Books alienated from Millstone do not stack with books in inventory.
- MC-268830 – Effect particles appear when specifying a particle using the /effect command.
- MC-268834 – Vault textures are inconsistent.
- MC-268842 – Crash when saving the world with the board.
- MC-268845 – Items with can_break/can_place_on components are updated whenever inventory is changed in creative mode.
- MC-268850 – Attribute modifier does not update when changing objects in toolbar.
- MC-268851 – Crossbows don’t make firing sound.
- MC-268853 – Unable to load tables for any types.
- MC-268856 – Loading a shulker box/bag with an invalid item invalidates the entire component.
- MC-268864 – An object modifier with a duplicate object stack component prevents the entire datapack from being loaded (re)instead of ignoring that particular object modifier.
- MC-268877 – Hive/honeycomb in inventory loses honey level after converting to 24w09a.
- MC-268879 – Having a high damage value causes the game to break and crash.
- MC-268897 – Cannot select entities containing objects with a count of 1.
- MC-268904 – Suspicious soup doesn’t give effect.
- MC-268921 – Arrows lose particles after world unloading.
- MC-268971 – Magnetic compass stops being a magnetic compass after target lodestone is destroyed.
- MC-269005 – Player heads from previous versions cause the game to crash and/or convert incorrectly.
- MC-269062 – Bag with removed “bundle_content” element reappears after right-clicking.
- MC-269066 – Item modifier cannot remove custom_name.
- MC-269091 – NBT AttributeModifiers with missing fields are not updated correctly in tag elements.
Downloading snapshot 24w10a
- Your launch Minecraft Launcher And click in the top tab settings. (see picture)
- Then check the box snapshot. This will appear directly as a new profile. (see picture)
- Launch a snapshot profile and enjoy the latest news. (see picture)
- create new world and click on the button experiments (experiments). (see picture)
- Then press Activate the available feature(s). finish (done). (see picture)
- Launch the world and enjoy the experimental features.
