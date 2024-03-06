Minecraft 1.20.5: Snapshot 24w10a

snapshot 24w10a For version Minecraft 1.20.5 Now available in your launcher. It includes new breeds of wolves that live in a greater variety of biomes, as well as new technical features and multiple bug fixes.

Additions and changes

addition of 9 wolf variations Which appears in more biomes: Pale Wolf – A familiar type of wolf that now only appears in standard Taigas, in packs of 4 wolves. Timber Wolf – Wolves that appear in standard forests. This is the dominant type, because the biome is so common. Ashen Wolf – The wolf that appears in the snowy taigas. Black Wolf – Wolves that appear in packs of 2 to 4 wolves in ancient pine taigas. Brown wolf – Wolves that appear in packs of 2 to 4 wolves in ancient fir taigas. Rusty Wolf – Wolves that occur in scattered forests in packs of 2 to 4 wolves. Spotted Wolf – Wolves that occur in packs of 4 to 8 wolves in savanna highlands. Striped Wolf – Wolves that appear in wild badlands, in packs of 4 to 8 wolves. Snow Wolf – A rare wolf that always walks alone and appears in snowy groves.

Which appears in more biomes:

The position of wolf spawn has been adjusted, allowing them to spread over the barren earth and podzol.

The inactive creatures seen in the groves now include only rabbits, foxes, and wolves.

Button tooltips are no longer visible when hovering outside the element containing the button.

Technical Additions and Changes:

there Data pack version is now 34 .

is now . A recipe result can now specify ingredient data.

Banner designs are now loaded into the dynamic registry from the data pack ( data/<namespace>/banner_pattern/<id> ) These entries have two fields: asset_id Used to determine texture locations For example, custom:pattern Mention assets/custom/textures/entity/banner/pattern.png , assets/custom/textures/entity/shield/pattern.png translation_key The translation key is the prefix For example, block.minecraft.banner.custom.pattern Mention block.minecraft.banner.custom.pattern.<dye color>

) Added new entity predicate field slots . Allows you to check one or more locations on any entity. The field contains a map of location names (same as used in the command item ) object predicate. For location categories, only one location must match for the entire entry to be valid.

. Added names for location categories. Location names (used in command Item ) now include location categories. container.* – includes container.0 has container.53 hotbar.* – includes hotbar.0 has hotbar.8 inventory.* – includes inventory.0 has inventory.26 enderchest.* – includes enderchest.0 has enderchest.26 villager.* – includes villager.0 has villager.7 horse.* – includes horse.0 has horse.14 weapon.* – includes weapon.mainhand And weapon.offhand armor.* – includes armor.head , armor.chest , armor.legs , armor.feed , armor.body player.cursor – An object held by the player on the screen This is not available in creative mode player.crafting.0 – player.crafting.3 , player.crafting.* – Crafting slots in the player’s inventory. Unless otherwise specified, existing commands can only work in one location.

Adding command execute if|unless items Checking and counting objects

Checking and counting objects Player head blocks now store a custom_name tag, which will be copied to and from the item form when broken or placed.

fields SkullOwner And ExtraType Head blocks have been replaced by fields in the player profile with the same format as the object component

And Head blocks have been replaced by fields in the player with the same format as the object component For now, the field count Object stacks are again always stored, no matter the value 1 If the data is missing a field, the value 1 will always be used.

Object stacks are again always stored, no matter the value

Improvements:

Downloading snapshot 24w10a

These may be early versions of development releases to bribe Be sure to always back up your world!

Your launch Minecraft Launcher And click in the top tab settings. (see picture)

And click in the top tab (see picture) Then check the box snapshot . This will appear directly as a new profile. (see picture)

. This will appear directly as a new profile. (see picture) Launch a snapshot profile and enjoy the latest news. (see picture)

create new world and click on the button experiments (experiments) . (see picture)

and click on the button (experiments) (see picture) Then press Activate the available feature(s). finish (done). (see picture)

(done). (see picture) Launch the world and enjoy the experimental features.

