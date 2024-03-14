Minecraft 1.20.5 / 1.21: Snapshot 24w11a

snapshot 24w11a For versions Minecraft 1.20.5 and 1.21 Now available in your launcher. A brand new weapon is introduced as an experimental feature in 1.21.

Additions and Changes 1.20.5

Now when the wolf is summoned in other ways (eg using a spawn egg or using the command summon ), the variant will be of the assigned biome with the following additions: Red wolves will be selected for all jungle biomes. Spotted wolves will be selected for all savanna biomes. Striped wolves will be selected for all badlands biomes.

), the variant will be of the assigned biome with the following additions: Adjust the flight behavior of bees and parrots to prevent them from overshooting their position while flying up and down.

Effect particle colors no longer blend into a single particle color. All visible particles of an active effect are now displayed separately. Impact particle emission frequency has been reduced to reduce screen clutter.

Updated the wolf armor crack texture.

Menu background blur has been updated to look better and perform better.

Practical Features 1.21:

added Wind wand (Breeze Road) falling from the breeze. Each Breeze drops between 1 and 2 if a player is killed, affected by this loot enchantment. Can be crafted into 4 wind charges in the crafting grid. As a result, wind waves do not directly release wind charge after death.

(Breeze Road) falling from the breeze.

added group (mace). This is a heavy weapon that a Heavy core (Heavy core), is obtained by opening the safe, and a Wind wand (Breeze Road). This weapon, during fall, damages the target at ground level. Successfully hitting a target before hitting the ground negates cumulative fall damage. Other entities located near the affected target are strongly repelled. Mace deals 7 points of damage by default in melee. has mass 250 durability points and can be repaired using breeze sticks.

(mace).

addition of 2 armor ornaments Can be obtained through Safe. ornament Bolt – Can be duplicated with a block of unwaxed or unwaxed copper. ornament flow – Can be duplicated with a Breeze Staff.

Can be obtained through Safe.

adding Banner design flow And Guster Available from safe.

Adding pottery shards flow, Guster And bruises which is found on the decorated vases of the trial chamber.

The test room (Trial Chambers) has been updated: Added new rooms and variety with new challenges Redesign of Chamber_9“, and rename ” diagonally” Redesign of Chamber_3“, and rename ” step” Trail generators now appear more frequently in hallways. Changed the layout of the blocks around the safe. Vases are now decorated with new pottery shards (flow, Guster And bruises) Vault Loot has been updated: Horse armor and saddles have been removed from the loot table. Safes can now extract the following items: wind load Armor ornaments Bolt And flow. Banner design flow And Guster. Heavy core.

(Trial Chambers) has been updated:

Technical Additions and Changes:

version of Data pack is now 35 . Removing the entity subpredicate any . Moved component-specific element predicate properties to separate fields predicates Adding a location name contents For single-location entities such as frames. The content of the entity item Now accessible by location name contents . Added new loot features: set_fireworks set_fireworks_explosion set_book_cover set_writable_book_pages set_written_book_pages

is now . version of Resource pack is now 29 . Adding texture gui/inworld_menu_background , gui/inworld_menu_list_background , gui/inworld_header_separator And gui/inworld_footer_separator To allow menus accessed from the pause menu to look different from menus accessed from the title screen. Adding texture gui/tab_header_background which is displayed behind the tab buttons in the world creation screen. Adding texture misc/credits_vignette which is displayed behind the poem and credits. Post-processing shader blur was named from box_blur . Added an optional boolean field use_linear_filter For a post-processing pass that, when enabled, switches the texture sampling mode from nearest neighbor sampling to linear interpolation for that pass. Added post-processing shader entity_outline_box_blur .

is now .

Improvements:

Various improvements made with the 24w11a snapshot: MC-153329 – Attaching an iron golem breaks its pathfinding until the world is reloaded.

MC-165948 – Bees can be attracted to dangerous blocks.

MC-168407 – Bees can get stuck in lanterns.

MC-170000 – Lighting of hand/held objects changes drastically in first person view when looking around.

MC-172047 – Wolves try to attack armor racks.

MC-173303 – Pets teleport attached to player when recharging.

MC-186626 – /weather command does not work in custom parameters.

MC-208528 – Feeding pet wolves and cats causes them to sit/stand.

MC-221754 – Attached wolves do not attack when unattached.

MC-229919 – Bees can’t distinguish a hive or hive from a campfire directly below and a block above.

MC-232560 – Tamed wolves have reduced movement speed when separated from an obstacle.

MC-260921 – Data is centered last on statistics screen when keyboard navigation.

MC-267923 – The “Done” button doesn’t always deselect when you close the Signpost UI, making it difficult to enter spaces.

MC-267930 – No item is selected when opening statistics screen using keyboard navigation.

MC-268110 – Deleting a world causes an error in the file directory.

MC-268282 – Scooping lava, powder snow, or water with a bucket can cause sinks.

MC-268405 – Wind loads may move abnormally.

MC-268408 – Game crashes when wind charge hits an entity after disabling datapack update_1_21.

MC-268582 – Gaze direction no longer affects hand shadows in first person.

MC-268796 – “Saving World” text is dimmed when paused.

MC-268805 – panorama_overlay.png no longer works.

MC-268811 – Clicking ‘Done’ for language settings is ineffective; Changes are applied after double-clicking on the language option.

MC-268812 – Earth background is used in the pause menu and some other menus in the “Programmer’s Art” resource pack; The “High Contrast” resource pack uses a black background.

MC-268816 – Credit background texture no longer scrolls in the “Programmer Art” resource pack and other similar resource packs.

MC-268819 – “Programmer’s Art”, “High Contrast” and other resource packs: Top of “Create New World” screen is not transparent/black.

MC-268855 – Space closes internal server after typing/function.

MC-268862 – Areas without skylights are too dark when using the “High Contrast” resource pack.

MC-268902 – Low FPS when blurred menu background is visible.

MC-268908 – Attempting to navigate to the Font Settings menu using the Tab key exits the Language menu.

MC-268953 – Rules screen layout gets corrupted when switching to fullscreen mode or changing resolution.

MC-268956 – Command blocks, structure blocks and puzzle blocks use menu_background.png.

MC-268967 – Night vision does not work properly in high contrast.

MC-269032 – Blur shader runs when menu background blur is 0%.

MC-269077 – Panel edit screen uses menu_background.png.

MC-269081 – Some kingdom icons are rendered behind buttons in the main menu instead of not being rendered at all.

MC-269122 – Editing icons blurs background.

MC-269136 – Instructions weapon.* Wrong order.

MC-269279 – The “Normal Player” button in the Realms player menu is not properly capitalized.

Downloading snapshot 24w11a

These may be early versions of development releases to bribe Be sure to always back up your world!

Your launch Minecraft Launcher And click in the top tab settings. (see picture)

And click in the top tab (see picture) Then check the box snapshot . This will appear directly as a new profile. (see picture)

. This will appear directly as a new profile. (see picture) Launch a snapshot profile and enjoy the latest news. (see picture)

create new world and click on the button experiments (experiments) . (see picture)

and click on the button (experiments) (see picture) Then press Activate the available feature(s). finish (done). (see picture)

(done). (see picture) Launch the world and enjoy the experimental features.

