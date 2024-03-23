Millions of Macs are affected by a serious security flaw that cannot be fixed

Alarming finding for Mac users: An unspecified security flaw affects recent models, potentially exposing sensitive data without immediate recourse.

Questions of Security at Apple There has been a lot of discussion recently, especially with the revelation of a highly sophisticated attack targeting the iPhone, known as “Operation Triangle”. Discovered by Kaspersky, this cyberattack was launched by a malicious attachment in iMessage, Exploits vulnerabilities So far unknown to seize Full control of devices. Although the manufacturer has since patched these vulnerabilities, the incident highlights the current risks to which all of the brand’s devices are exposed.

Also, another flaw has been highlighted, this time affecting iPhone and Mac processors. Allows theft of personal data through a web browser. This attack, using speculative execution of processors to improve efficiency, shows that The hardware components themselves can be Vulnerability vector. In this context of evolving and complex threats, a new vulnerability called GoFetch has been added to the list of users’ concerns. Macs with M1 chips and later.

GoFetch, an undetectable flaw that threatens Mac security

A security flaw, named GoFetchrepresents a type of sophisticated attack that theoretically allows attackers to obtain passwords or Banking information. It affects Apple computers with M1 chips, was introduced in 2020, and is also found in more recent versions, such as the M2 and M3. It means that Most MacBooks, iMacsAnd Mac Minis may be recent Sensitive. The technical details of this vulnerability reveal a complexity that creates It is impossible to improve With easy software updates, leaving users in limbo.

However Absence of direct solution To plug this gap, users are advised Stay alert and adopt enhanced security practices. Regularly updating the macOS operating system can help reduce risks, as can updates Restrict physical access to the computer. Although Apple was alerted to the flaw as early as December 2023, no official announcement has yet been made regarding a potential resolution. Users are therefore encouraged to follow safety recommendations while awaiting future developments from the manufacturer.

