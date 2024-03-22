13 or 15 inch, 2.5K 120Hz touchscreen, Core Ultra, Intel Arc, PCIe 4.0 SSD, etc.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 for Business and the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business Touchscreen are new thin and light aluminum Ultrabooks convertible to tablets with 13-inch or 15-inch high definition screens running Meteor Lake Core Ultra processors with Intel Arc, PCIe is 4.0 SSD storage, biometric authentication or even Thunderbolt 4 and 5G connectivity.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 for Business There is a new one Ultrabook which runs on Intel processors Meteor Lake With the graphics module Intel Arch Integrated: Core Ultra 5 135H Or Core Ultra 7 165H.

Meteorite lake is associated with 8/16/32/64 GB LPDDR5x 7467MHz Solder Low Consumption RAM.

Also collection M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD x4 with a capacity of 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB Replaceable

Equipped with this laptop 47Whr battery Have connectivity Wi-Fi 6E axis (2×2), Bluetooth 5.3, Headphone/Microphone Combo Audio, 1 USB 3.1, 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 As well as a Surface Connect port.

It also has omnisonic Dolby Atmos speakers, cBacklit chiclet toilet And A Infrared webcam Allows HD 1440p with microphone facial recognition And soBiometric authentication By Windows Hello technology.

This laptop PC is available in Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 13.5 inches which has weight 1.38 kg and measures 308 x 223 x 17 mm.

This model has an adapter USB-C 39W And A 13.5 inch IPS 2.2K screen (2256×1502) 3:2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 multi-touch screen with Microsoft Pen support.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 15-in Weigh it 1.68 kg For dimensions of 340 x 244 x 17 mm as well as the adapter 65W USB-C.

It offers 15 inch IPS 2.5K screen (2496×1664) 3:2 touch Corning Gorilla Glass 5 multi-touch with Microsoft Pen support.

As a bonus, this ultrabook comes equipped with a total 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 (1 more than the 13-inch version) as well as a card reader Smart card.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 for business design Aluminum Prices start at $1,199 in Platinum Silver or Jet Black, rising to $2,999 for the 15-inch model with a Core Ultra 7, 64 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business distinguished by it Detachable chiclet keyboard ending with a tablet has 13.3 inch 3:2 120Hz 2.8K screen (2880×1920) 600cd/m² 100% sRGB Touch Corning Gorilla Glass 5 can be used with 10-point multi-touch fingers or a stylus.

It is based on meteorite lake but less consumption Core Ultra 5 135U Or Core Ultra 7 165UIntegrated graphics part with Intel Iris Less powerful than Intel Arc.

Also, there is the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business connection Wi-Fi 6E axis (2×2), Bluetooth 5.3, 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 And even Surface Connect NFC.

It also comes with a module option 5th.

Equipped with 48Whr battery Associated with the adapter USB-C 39WThis 2-in-1 laptop PC offers Announced 19 hours of autonomy Under Windows 11 (Pro).

Equipped with 2 Dolby Atmos speakers (2W), it weighs 879 grams and measures 287 x 208.6 x 9.3 mm.

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for business starts at $1,199.