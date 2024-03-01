Microplastics have been detected in human placentas and arteries

We produce and use so much plastic every day that microparticles of this petroleum-derived material now pollute the entire planet, from the summit of Everest to the bottom of the oceans, including our own bodies. Microplastics have already been found in human blood, breast milk and the placenta. Two new scientific studies warn of potential risks to human health.

Scientists from the University of New Mexico in the United States studied 62 samples of human placenta. In these samples, there was a significant concentration of Microplastics. Polyethylene is used to make plastic bags and bottles, but also PVC and nylon.

For researchers, the increased presence of plastic in human tissues could explain certain pathologies such as chronic inflammatory bowel disease, colon cancer before the age of fifty or even a decrease in sperm count.

The exact health effects of microplastics are still unclear, but damage to human cells has already been demonstrated in the laboratory. Either because of the chemical additives in it or because of the accumulation of plastic which causes irritation.

As for the Beijing Medical University study, scientists found microplastics in all 17 arterial samples examined – coronary arteries, carotids and aortas. And according to him, this plastic accumulation may have a connection with atherosclerosis. That is, the buildup of plaque in the arteries that blocks blood flow and can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

