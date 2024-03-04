Sports
Michel Desjoyeaux: “I don’t understand” after Vendy Globe jury decides to clear Clarice Kramer
What is your opinion on the verdict given by the jury?
I am having difficulty understanding this decision. It’s hard to understand that a jury would accept that data was sent from land to a boat, when the rule simply says you don’t have the right to access the information. The rule does not specify whether this information is used or not. So I am very surprised that the jury ruled that there was no fraud. Receipt of any calculations for the purpose of improving performance or optimizing the route on a computer not on board is prohibited. This is written in the 5th paragraph of article 4.3.3 of the race instructions for the Vendée Globe 2020 – 2021.