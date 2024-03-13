Miami airport ramps up COVID-19 detection with nasal swabs for travelers

CDC’s investment in expanding free passenger testing highlights the importance of active surveillance as a key tool in responding to public health emergencies. (Getty Images)

In a concerted effort to strengthen prevention and health surveillance measures in the country, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)It has decided to expand its testing program for international travelers to two additional airports: O’Hare in Chicago and the airport Miami. The program, which began in 2021, has been crucial for early detection of coronavirus variants, surpassing the effectiveness of other existing surveillance systems, as reported by sources. WSVN.

A program of, with the integration of voluntary participants CDC Urges international tourists coming to the country Undergo a nasal swab and answer a detailed questionnaire about your travels, according to the report. Although individual test results are not released to travelers, everyone is provided with a home test kit COVID-19. This approach only attempts to collect data on respiratory infections entering from such regions South America, Africa And AsiaBut also improve preparedness for future health challenges, highlights eNews.

With the integration of volunteer participants, the CDC program will expand health surveillance to major airports such as O’Hare in Chicago and Miami. (mine)

Throughout the implementation of this programme, More than 475,000 air travelers have been sampled, who come from over 135 different countries. While the primary focus of genomic testing has been on COVID-19Diagnosis is also included Other respiratory diseases as the flu And Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)as NBC Miami Bindu These actions are part of a broader effort to better understand the global respiratory disease landscape.

In addition to nasal swab analysis, CDC has started Analyze sewage samples from international flightsA practice originally designed for the discovery of COVID-19. However, this initiative is being evaluated to extend its application to the detection of other pathogens, a strategy that may provide a broader perspective on disease pathogenesis. Emerging Health RisksAs indicated eNews.

Miami Airport Joins COVID-19 Testing Program for International Travelers (Getty)

He financing The current program amount is about USD 37 million. To carry out collection and analysis of samples, CDC They have partnered with two companies, Ginkgo Bioworks And Axwell. This collaborative effort is not just about finding out COVID-19But wants to be recognized more than 30 different types of disease causing insects. Partnerships with these companies are a measure to increase the program’s capacity to track and reduce infectious disease outbreaks, the strategy reports said. NBCMiami.

This commitment, reflected in the expansion of the program at O’Hare and Miami airports, exemplifies the United States’ proactive approach to protecting public health. By improving the country’s capacity to detect and respond to international health emergencies, CDC As jointly published, try to establish a more effective barrier against the spread of infectious diseases WSVN and AP News.