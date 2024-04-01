Miami: A driver mistook the South Beach boardwalk for a road and plunged into the water

After the vehicle plunged into the water at South Pointe Park, confusion arose over the drunken state of its driver. Credit: Sandro Scaramelli/InfoBA

During the morning of this Sunday, March 31, a driver plunged his vehicle into the water near the iconic. A sculpture of a lighthouse in South Beach in MiamiAfter apparently mistaking the boardwalk for the road.

Witnesses described to authorities how the vehicle “accelerated” before going into the water. (Sandro Scaramelli/Infobay)

Andreas Asiana runner real estate Residents in the area, testified to Local media who heard a loud noise from his apartment before being informed of the incident: “This guy is drunk, he just left a bar, he thought that was the way” Ash said in a video released by the media Local10.

Images captured by Infobae show the moment a crane pulls out a sunken car on South Beach. (Sandro Scaramelli/Infobay)

The driver involved, young in appearance and wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans, and whose identity has not been released by authorities, was subjected to breathalyzer tests at the scene, near the sculpture.Steadfast Lighthouse“, the work of a German artist Tobias Rehberger.

A driver mistook the South Pointe Park boardwalk for the highway, causing the accident. (Sandro Scaramelli/Infobay)

Meanwhile, no divers Government cuts They conducted a search of the area, found no one else in the vehicle, and confirmed that the driver was alone at the time of the incident. In pictures taken by InfobayThe moment the vehicle was lifted out of the water by a crane was captured.

Other witnesses present In it South Point Park They mentioned to law enforcement officers who were stationed at the scene of the emergency that the driver was “speeding” and at the same time, Try to turn, the speed was such that he ended up in the water.

Government cut divers confirmed that the driver was alone at the time of the accident. (Sandro Scaramelli/Infobay)

This authorities Anyone with additional information about this case or similar is asked to get in touch Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers up to no 305-471-8477. The aim of this call for citizen support is to collect more details that may help Specify the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

This is a developing story…