Metropolis of Lyon. Measles epidemics are endemic in eastern Lyon

In recent months, certain sections of the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region have seen an increase in measles. College students in the Ardèche and Drôme were first affected before the Regional Health Agency (ARS) noted the “beginning of an endemic epidemic” in the Rhône, particularly affecting the eastern communes of Lyonnais as indicated by the BFM. Since January 2024, ARS has reported a total of 25 cases among infants, children and adults in the region. “Among these cases, children who were especially welcomed in the crèche were admitted to the hospital,” the ARS clarifies.

Currently, the agency is seeing “chains of local transmission and weekly increases in cases.” Late last week, ARS and Lyon Academy sent a letter to national education professionals and parents of students to inform them of this increase in measles cases. Parents are advised to consult a doctor if their child’s vaccinations are incomplete for an update. The vaccination actually consists of 2 doses. It is mandatory for children born from January 1, 2018 (first injection at 12 months and second injection at 16-18 months).

