Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato: The Italian press has already announced three transfers to PSG!

Published on February 20, 2024 at 1:45 pm



With the possible departure of Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain seem to be making grand plans for the 2024 summer transfer window. And in Italy we guarantee the Parisian club will target not one, not two, but three Serie A stars who could join the ranks of Luis Enrique’s side.

Summer 2024 should mark an important turning point in the project QSI. Indeed, a year after the defeat Lionel Messi And Neymar, The PSG Kylian can say goodbye to Mbappé, who may have decided not to extend his contract and therefore potentially Real MadridA club that always follows him.

PSG wants to rob AC Milan!

Now the big question is who can change Mbappé Mu PSG, knowing that it would take at least one very big name… or two. According to information from La Gazzetta dello Sport Priority will be given to attacks Raphael Leothat Luis Campos knows him very well having recruited him in the past LOSC. The Portuguese may leaveAC Milan Thanks to a departure clause set at €175M valid from 5 to 15 July.

Leo in Paris with Magnan and Theo Hernandez?