Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato – PSG: Real Madrid to compete for Mbappé!

Published on March 17, 2024 at 2:30 am



Kylian Mbappé has already announced his departure from PSG for the end of the season and should take over the management of Real Madrid. Problem: The Merengue club refuses to allow its French players to participate in the Paris Olympic Games and so Mbappé sees his dream disappear. A choice that Jerome Rothen could not understand, and let the former PSG player loose on Real Madrid.

It is no longer a secret to anyone, Kylian Mbappé Will leave PSG soon Transfer window His contract expires in the summer, and CaptFrench team Maybe should rally real Madrid. But he has already had problems with the club’s management considering his arrival in the Spanish capital Meringue In a letter sent to the FFF, it announced that it would not authorize any of its French players to participate in the Olympic Games. And Mbappé Will be particularly concerned…

“Real Madrid lacks class”

on waves of RMC Sport , Jerome Rothen strongly condemned this decision real Madrid about Mbappé And other French players for the Olympics: It’s very simple, it’s mainly the French players who are targeted so I have trouble with this strategy knowing that Real Madrid can also thank the French players who have allowed them to win in recent years. Along with Zidane, Benzema… these French players allowed Real to win the most beautiful competitions and become the best club in the world. I want to keep the class of the big clubs because when you are a great player, a great manager you have to have class. Today, I have the impression, and not just because of this decision, that Real Madrid lacks class. often. Class cannot be purchased », says the former left winger PSG.

“Mbappé to sign for 5 years…”