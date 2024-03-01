Mercato – PSG: Mbappé at Real Madrid, he throws a cold
Published on March 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM
Kylian Mbappé has been pledged to Real Madrid. After announcing his departure from PSG at the end of the season, the player was finally able to realize his childhood dream. Selective recruitment according to Vicente del Bosque. But the former Spain coach wonders about the adaptation of the Frenchman, who will come into a group that is performing well.
Kylian Mbappé Mu Real Madrid, this could very quickly become a reality. According to information from Team, INow PSG will take a catastrophic position to keep the player from joining Spain next season. Former coach of Roja, Vicente del Bosque Mbappé had the opportunity to give his opinion on the operation during an interview FlashScore News.
“It will certainly improve where it is, but . . .”
At the sporting level, Mbappé A better world should be made Real Madrid According to him. “vs”A great player. But he comes to a team, the current Real Madrid, that plays very well. He will definitely improve where he is, but beware… Real Madrid have a very good squad. We should not underestimate those who are there. He will come into a well-established team, ready to go and, yes, he will surely bring that little extra touch. ” said Del Bosque. But according to the technician, it will be necessary to monitor whether Mbappé Does not disrupt locker room routines that match well.
Will Mbappé shake up the locker room?
” From the outside, I think they have a healthy group of players, a good group… they all get on well, which is very important. And, of course, the way Carlo manages the team, I think it’s ideal, and he does it very well… I’m in favor of this gene, to manage the locker room this way… I don’t Not to say this is the only way to manage a locker room. The basic thing is that it manages to create an ideal working environment. This is what we talked about earlier. Without this it is difficult to win ” said Del Bosque.