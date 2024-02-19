Mercato – PSG: It’s signed, contract with Mbappé announced!
Football – Mercato – PSG
Mercato – PSG: It’s signed, contract with Mbappé announced!
Published on February 19, 2024 at 8:15 am – Updated on February 19, 2024 at 8:16 am.
Since announcing his departure from PSG behind the scenes, the final question regarding Kylian Mbappe’s future has been the name of his next club. There is little doubt about the answer, but it is confirmed day by day. The Spanish press also confirms an agreement with Real Madrid where the French striker is committed until 2029.
It is an open secret. Kylian Mbappé will indeed leave PSG At the end of his contract on June 30. The French international announced it behind the scenes and what’s missing is a formalization that won’t happen immediately. waiting for, Kylian Mbappé is refining the details of his upcoming contract.
Total contract with Real Madrid
Indeed, according to information from Brand, Kylian Mbappé Also being discussed since the beginning of the year Real Madrid And an agreement was reached. As evidence, the Madrid daily reports that a very large European club contacted the striker’s staff. PSG who replied that there was no need to continue the discussions. And for good reason, Mbappé Merengue has already agreed with the club.
A contract until 2029?
Always according Brand, Kylian Mbappé Also should be committed till 2029 Real Madrid, hence the commencement of the five-year lease. The end of a very long run which saw the French striker approach the club several times Meringue. But this time, it’s right.