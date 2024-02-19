Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato – PSG: It’s signed, contract with Mbappé announced!

Published on February 19, 2024 at 8:15 am – Updated on February 19, 2024 at 8:16 am.



Hungry for sport, he grew up to the sound of Formula 1 engines and the exploits of Ronaldinho. Today, with a master’s degree in sports journalism, he no longer misses an F1 Grand Prix or a PSG match, two of his passions and specialties.

Since announcing his departure from PSG behind the scenes, the final question regarding Kylian Mbappe’s future has been the name of his next club. There is little doubt about the answer, but it is confirmed day by day. The Spanish press also confirms an agreement with Real Madrid where the French striker is committed until 2029.

It is an open secret. Kylian Mbappé will indeed leave PSG At the end of his contract on June 30. The French international announced it behind the scenes and what’s missing is a formalization that won’t happen immediately. waiting for, Kylian Mbappé is refining the details of his upcoming contract.

Total contract with Real Madrid

Indeed, according to information from Brand , Kylian Mbappé Also being discussed since the beginning of the year Real Madrid And an agreement was reached. As evidence, the Madrid daily reports that a very large European club contacted the striker’s staff. PSG who replied that there was no need to continue the discussions. And for good reason, Mbappé Merengue has already agreed with the club.

A contract until 2029?