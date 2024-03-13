Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato – PSG: Big news for post-Mbappe?

Published on March 13, 2024 at 5:00 pm



To compensate for the departure of Kylian Mbappé, who announced the departure of Nasser El-Khelafi, PSG want to complete the signing of Luis Diaz. Under contract with Liverpool until June 30, 2027, the 27-year-old striker could leave this summer, as Jurgen Klopp slams the door.

At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG This summer. No. 7, actually Luis Enrique was announced for Nasser al-Khelafi That he was going to join the new club freely and for free. It remains to be seen which club will play Kylian Mbappé Next season.

PSG want to replace Mbappé with Luis Diaz

As le10sport.com exclusively discloses to you, Kylian Mbappé There is a choice between three clubs for his future: The Real Madrid, Manchester United And Liverpool. According to our information, these three European teams have offered the star of the contract a contract PSG. And currently, it is The White House Angle €0 is in pole position to finalize the transfer Kylian MbappE. For its part, the PSG Activated a new track for team captain succession France.

Luis Diaz’s future linked to Klopp?