Football – Mercato – PSG
Mercato – PSG: Big news for post-Mbappe?
Published on March 13, 2024 at 5:00 pm
To compensate for the departure of Kylian Mbappé, who announced the departure of Nasser El-Khelafi, PSG want to complete the signing of Luis Diaz. Under contract with Liverpool until June 30, 2027, the 27-year-old striker could leave this summer, as Jurgen Klopp slams the door.
At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG This summer. No. 7, actually Luis Enrique was announced for Nasser al-Khelafi That he was going to join the new club freely and for free. It remains to be seen which club will play Kylian Mbappé Next season.
PSG want to replace Mbappé with Luis Diaz
As le10sport.com exclusively discloses to you, Kylian Mbappé There is a choice between three clubs for his future: The Real Madrid, Manchester United And Liverpool. According to our information, these three European teams have offered the star of the contract a contract PSG. And currently, it is The White House Angle €0 is in pole position to finalize the transfer Kylian MbappE. For its part, the PSG Activated a new track for team captain succession France.
Luis Diaz’s future linked to Klopp?
According to information fromEl Pace ColombiaThe PSG Will be interested Louis Diaz, With whom he is under contract till June 30, 2027 Liverpool. Indeed, the capital club would welcome the idea of a change Kylian Mbappé By the 27-year-old striker. And it’s been pretty good, ever since Luis Diaz can leave Liverpool This summer. According to Colombian media, many holders Redsincluding the former winger of FC Porto, The door can be knockedEnfield because Jurgen Klopp (age 56) will not be around next season. It remains to be seen whether PSG Will take advantage of the situation to recruit Luis Diaz.