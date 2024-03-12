Mercato OM: Jordan Veretout’s secrets on his expansion!

We really liked what you said about your adaptations to Aston Villa and Fiorentina. You have a good sense of how to get fit. But what did you do to integrate in Marseille in this locker room when you arrived? What small details have you noticed?

Jordan Veretout: “I stayed on my own. I think at the beginning of my career, I had a hard time opening up. I was a little shy in my own corner. With experience and past mistakes, we are trying to correct all that. I got to the locker room. Where the reception was excellent. The integration was easy and since then, I have been true to myself. I try to listen to everyone and also share my career experience.”

During our evaluation last year, especially with Maxence Volpe, we quickly noted your remarkable strategic intelligence. For example, observing Nuno Tavares on the left, we became aware of the importance of your presence to compensate. How did this dynamic come about? Does this stem from your own understanding of the game? Or is it the result of a discussion with the coach? Maybe the coach implemented this strategy right away?

Jordan Veretout: “I think it’s perfect. I was lucky to have great coaches during my training at Nantes and then throughout my career and then it sinks into my head. I’m like, I’m a shadow player, I think In a team, you need one. And that allows you to balance the team and move forward. Now, it’s also good to be able to see from time to time, to score goals and make assists. But I think you need everything in a team. . And when you fill in the gaps, it does the team good.”

You were absent for a few matches and we often heard ‘Jordan Veretout, he’s missing, he’s missing’. Did it even reach your ears? It’s a form of recognition that still feels good, in the sense that you’re a player finally being appreciated for your true worth…

Jordan Veretout: “Yes, I have heard about it, but I don’t like to say it because I am a collective person. When we tell you that, it means that the team is doing badly. So, from the moment where the team doing. Badly, I’m doing bad too. I’m not someone who will talk about me. I’m someone who looks for the good of the team, helps the team. Being on the sidelines hurts me too because I Want to be on the pitch, to help my teammates. We are together, it’s a team, it’s a group and that’s how we can achieve great things.”

We also really appreciated your courage and determination to play despite the injuries. You maintained this level of intensity even when you weren’t at 100%. We have noticed that you have never expressed any complaint about this. Where does this mindset come from? Is this a result of your coach’s influence or does it reflect your own personal values?

Jordan Veretout: “Yes, I think that on the one hand, these are my values. Then, I think that in life, you have to hurt yourself, especially when it’s complicated. I think that’s when you need to rest and heal. can afford. As best as possible, it’s best for the player. There were a certain number of injured players, players who were on the sidelines, the coach needed them. Later, these are the discussions we have with the staff, but as soon as I’m on the field is, it’s because I’m fit. And that’s it, I don’t have to complain about my injuries. If I was on the field, it could be me, and then we try to improve it. week so that it’s possible at the weekend. All the better.”

You come from a very small village, you grew up and now you live in Marseille. I know your family is very important to you. What does Marseille mean to you?



Jordan Veretout: “Already the sun, the lively atmosphere, the warm people, to see that people are behind their team and push you to give the best for them.”

Do you have an anecdote about supporters? Something happened to you, we talked about it once with Valentin Rongier, he told us that there was a guy in traffic who came up to his window. Do you have an anecdote?

Jordan Veretout: “Yes, it’s Marseille, they can follow you on a motorbike and give you a thumbs up or a nod. For example, when you lose a match, you go to the butcher and he says ‘wake up’, but the next At the weekend, when you win, they are happy, they encourage you as best as they can. This is Marseille, that’s why we are here, because we feel this warmth and this enthusiasm and we want to give the maximum for them. . But to see the velodrome as we see it at the moment, it’s exceptional.”

Have you managed to turn over some supporters on social networks? Do you know how to adapt there too?

Jordan Veretout: “Yeah, a little bit, but I’ve been myself. People, if they see my face today, it’s the same as it was 5 years ago, 10 years ago. And I think if they love me, that’s why . That’s the way I am. And yes, after all, that’s part of football, everybody is the way they are. I like it, I love it. Football. To be honest, today I don’t see myself anywhere else but on the field. .I have a lot of fun, it’s my passion, it’s my job and I give it my all. But yes, for me, my job is also to watch the matches, see my mistakes and correct them. So everyone like As it is, but for me, this is how I work and that’s it, meLikewise, I’m happy with my life, I’m happy and I’m very proud to be here.”

We were talking about working in the shadows before, the matches you’re watching now, is there a player in your position or another where you call yourself ‘the one’, well, we don’t talk about that but it’s one. Great player. Is there a player that caught your eye recently?

Jordan Veretout: “I watch a lot of matches. Of course there are some great players, but I like football in general. For example, I liked the Leipzig-Real Madrid match where Real beat Hustle. I like football, I try to watch everything, I Also try to follow my old club. Sometimes my wife tells me “Oh, take it easy!” But there you go, it’s my life, it’s my passion and I love it.”

One last little point, your contract runs until 2025 with the option. Is the club in control, or is it you?

Jordan Veretout: “It is an option by mutual agreement. If I play 50% of the matches, I will have a mandatory option for a fourth season at OM. I hope I can reach 50%, so I will stay here.”