Mercato – OM: It continues for Gattuso!

Published on February 23, 2024 at 9:00 am



After seven games without a win in all competitions in 2024, OM finally won a match. During the round of 16 second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk, the Jean-Louis Gasset version of OM won 3–1 at the Melting Velodrome. The European adventure continues for the Olympians who still wanted to say a word to their former coach, Gennaro Gattuso. After Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Amin Herrit, it was Quentin Merlin who paid tribute to the Italian technician, who was sacked by OM earlier in the week.

The 2023-2024 OM season is very critical. After the first crisis in September, a second one appeared this winter, OM’s inability to win matches. Lose against breast There were too many for last Sunday (0-1). Gennaro Gattuso Which was thanked. was replaced by sulphurous Italian coaches Jean-Louis Gasset, Former Deputy of Laurent white has Bordeaux and at PSG, Also a former coach Ivory Coast. to face Shakhtar Donetsk, Jean-Louis Gasset Achieving his first feat by beating the Ukrainian side 3–1 (2–2 in the first leg), allowing his new club to qualify for the Round of 16. League Europe.

Tributes continue to pour in for Gattuso

Quentin Merlin, The left side of Marseille is less well known Gennaro Gattuso Since he arrived in the meantime Transfer window Winter however, after the match, he also wanted to pay tribute to the Italian coach after his teammates Aubameyang And the green : “ We were not afraid to play. The public was great and gave us strength. It is a good qualification. I would like to thank Coach Gattuso for a job well done. It didn’t go well when he was there but we want to thank him too. »

