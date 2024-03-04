Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato: Mbappé drops a bomb on PSG!

In a few months, Kylian Mbappé will no longer be a PSG player. The 25-year-old star’s contract expires next June and she has reportedly announced to Paris chiefs that she does not intend to extend. Fabrizio Romano is also able to confirm this, as the French international would have announced his decision a few days ago.

The end is drawing near Kylian Mbappé And PSG. Last summer, the captain ofFrench team declined to exercise its option to extend to 2025, completely restarting the soap opera over its future. And after many months of waiting he finally gave his answer PSG. Kylian Mbappé Paris leaders have assured that they do not intend to extend their commitment which expires next June.

Fabrizio Romano Also able to confirm the bombshell thrown by Kylian Mbappé PSG. ” Mbappé told the club and the team that he was leaving. It happened two weeks ago So a journalist specializing in the transfer window gave confidential information in his column Caught offside . The French international is reportedly set to open a new chapter in his career and all indications are that he will sign Real Madrid.

The PSGFor his part, he will already prepare for life without her. Luis Enrique Do not hesitate long to do without the services of Kylian Mbappé To get his group used to being dependent on him for long periods of time. The Parisian management is looking for a successor in the transfer window. names of Victor Osimhen And Raphael Leo has been discussed in recent weeks. can be continued…