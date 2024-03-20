Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato: After Mbappé, PSG will lose six players?

Published on March 20, 2024 at 2:15 pm



Stayed with PSG until June 30, Kylian Mbappé is set to slam the doors of the Parc des Princes this summer. In the same contract situation as the Parisian number 7, six other players can also leave freely and for free this summer. They are Lewin Kurzawa, Keylor Navas, Ethan Mbappé, Alexandre Letellier, Sergio Rico and Sani Mailu.

arrived at PSG During the summer of 2017, Kylian Mbappé Decided that at its seventh season Paris will be the last. Actually, No. 7 Luis Enrique was announced for Nasser al-Khelafi That he was going to leave the red and blue club freely and for free at the end of his contract.

Mbappé will leave PSG for €0

As le10sport.com exclusively discloses to you, Kylian Mbappé moving towards Real Madrid. in the opposite pole position Manchester United And Liverpool, The Merengue club will welcome the 25-year-old star this summer, barring a massive turnaround.

Six other PSG players are at the end of their contracts

as Kylian Mbappe, The other six players of PSG is at the end of his contract on June 30. it is Levin Kurzawa (31 years), Keeler Nawas (37 years), Ethan Mbappé (17 years), Alexandre Letelier (33 years), Sergio Rico (30 years) and Seni Mayulu (17 years). Thus, the PSG Seven players could be lost this summer for a total of €0. Can be continued…