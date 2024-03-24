Megan Fox had her breasts done three times and spoke about the trauma of the operation

Megan Fox has had her breasts done three times and talks about the trauma of the operation (Photo by Axel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Although she has been named the most beautiful woman in the world many times, Megan Fox explained that she has always had a complex about her body. The actress has already publicly addressed her dysmorphophobia, which cripples her on a daily basis and distorts the image of her own appearance. “I’ve never seen myself the way other people see me. I’ve never loved my body in my life,” she revealed in Sports Illustrated in 2023.

The actress also makes no big secret about the surgeries she has had to undergo to feel better about herself.

So, during the Wednesday March 20, 2024 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Megan Fox spoke without inhibition about her breast augmentation and why they are so “shocking.” Dissatisfied, the actress decided to change her breasts three times. The first time was in her early 20s, the second time after breastfeeding her three children (Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, seven, whom she has with ex-husband Brian Austin Green) and the last time a little was more recent.

“1990 Stripper Tits”

Megan Fox, who dreaded the operation, said her breast surgeries were “shocking”. The actress told her doctor, “I wake up better with the biggest breasts you can put in my body.”

“My body doesn’t respond well to general anesthesia, so when I have to have an operation, it’s a big deal,” the actress explained. “All my doctors had to meet me first and tell me if they saw any omens—if they saw owls, crows, if they stepped on a spider, if there were dead insects—my doctors had to go over it with me. Will, because I’m very afraid of dying under general anesthesia. I don’t take operations lightly and that’s why I haven’t had too many,” he says. In an effort to end her fights at the pool table, the actress was clear about her needs, asking her doctor for “1990s stripper tits,” which he did. “I said, ‘I don’t care what’s in style, this is what I want. This is what I want.’ And he did,” she said.

“If he could have made it bigger, I would have asked him to make it bigger”

“They’re a size 32D, which isn’t too big,” she assures. “They just look big on my body because I’m small, but if he could have made it bigger, I would have asked him to make it bigger, because I don’t like surgery. I said: ‘I want a prize for that. There is. The pain I went through. I don’t want to wake up with a full B cup, it’s no use.” Megan Fox then explained that she underwent a third procedure to correct the rippling effect of her first series of implants. “I recently had to have it redone because the first set didn’t have enough body fat to hide the implant creases, so I had to replace them with this set,” he said. She elaborated.

Megan Fox added that if she hadn’t been so afraid of surgery, she might have had more procedures: “God only knows what I would have done.” However, she admitted that she also had a nose job in her early twenties.

Megan Fox is single again

In the same podcast, Megan Fox hit back at rumors of the end of her affair with Machine Gun Kelly. The actress confirmed that the engagement with the singer has been broken. Their story started in 2020. Two years later, the couple, considered “trash” by some, announced that they were engaged. Rumors about the end of their romance arose when Megan Fox deleted all couple photos from her Instagram account. During her interview with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, the American didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of their breakup.

