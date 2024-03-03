Medion ERAZER Deputy P60 (MD62606), High-Performance Creative Gaming Laptop PC RTX 4070 Big RAM 64 GB Without Windows 15″ 144Hz Intel – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Median Eraser Deputy P60 (MD62606).

A creative gaming laptop without Windows but supplied with a large amount of 64 GB RAM Median Eraser Deputy P60 (MD62606) Its hybrid Core i7-12650H is efficient with Intel Alder Lake processor that accelerates multimedia processing. This is also the case of the high-end GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Loveless graphics card which is suitable for the latest games but also of the fast 512 GB SSD storage which strengthens the responsiveness. Designed for gaming and creating, this black laptop is also equipped with a 15-inch full HD anti-glare IPS screen that improves fluidity in games with its 144Hz frequency, backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi connectivity 6E, dual video output and USB- C.

Features of Median Eraser Deputy P60 (MD62606).

screen 15.6″ Full HD LED IPS 144Hz (1920×1080, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor Intel Core i7-12650H Alder Lake-H (10 cores: 6P 2.3 GHz / 4E 1.7 GHz, 45W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 64 GB (4 x 16 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (64 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 dedicated, integrated Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 512GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe) Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 2.0 + 2 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2), HDMI, Mini-DisplayPort 1.4, microSD card reader network Wi-Fi 6E ax (2×2, Intel AX211), Bluetooth 5.1 + Gigabit Ethernet Backlit keyboard Yes Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Bang & Olufsen DTS: X Ultra Speakers operating system – Announced autonomy / battery 5 Hours / Li-Polymer 53Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.11 kg / 360 x 240 x 24

The Medion ERAZER Deputy P60 (MD62606) takes on the competition

Medion ERAZER Deputy P60 (MD62606) is currently available on Cdiscount

Chassis, Connectors, Screen of Median Eraser Deputy P60 (MD62606)

It adopts a quiet look for the gaming model which it codes with its black design with angular lines and connectors located partly on the back.

Thus we will be able to benefit especially from the contribution of NVIDIA Optimus technology. It assesses graphics requirements in real-time based on tasks performed. And the processor automatically switches between the integrated graphics solution and the dedicated graphics card.

The first is used by Optimus to the maximum despite its very low performance because it is energy efficient, allowing you to view photos and videos, favoring autonomy compared to more demanding and powerful dedicated GPUs.

This creative gaming laptop PC includes good connectivity including 2 USB-C (compared to the usual max of 1), useful HDMI and mini-DisplayPort video output so it can be easily connected to a TV or monitor, for example (only often compared to HDMI), Fi 6E X and Bluetooth 5.1 modules for Wi-Fi wireless remote connections and communications, audio and Ethernet ports, but also 2 USB (USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 compatible), USB 3.0 over USB 2.0 when USB 3.0 devices Guarantees 10x faster transfer. Plug in.

The chiclet keyboard can be backlit so that its keys can be clearly identified in the dark.

Due to its frequency of 144Hz, the screen clearly improves overall fluidity, including games, compared to the standard 60Hz.

Thanks to its anti-reflective treatment, the screen ensures better visibility than glossy panels in bright environments (e.g. outdoors) while its viewing angles, both horizontal and vertical, are remarkable thanks to its IPS technology.

The screen is also perfect for videos with its classic 16:9 format and Full HD definition.

Efficiency, Autonomy of Median Eraser Deputy P60 (MD62606)

The Medion ERAZER Deputy P60 (MD62606) is for those who want a versatile 15-inch laptop PC that performs well in gaming and creation with a large amount of RAM.

It actually includes no less than 64 GB of RAM, which is 4 times more than the average! Suffice it to say that we are comfortable in this area and we can see it coming. Apparently this 64 GB RAM supports the processor very well, Intel Alder Lake Core i7-12650U with 10 hybrid cores.

So we get good overall power that will please demanding users.

And especially creative people. Because this core guarantees faster processing than 8/16/32 GB DDR4/5 and conventional Quad/Hexa core processors. We strongly feel the difference in areas that are intensive in RAM and CPU resources such as 3D rendering, video editing or photo editing using multi-core.

Creators will be more than happy to have a high-end dedicated GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card on board. Because it speeds up processing under software that takes advantage of GPU computing power, such as Sony Vegas, VSDC or Adobe Suite.

However, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ray Tracing is a dedicated NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card that targets demanding gamers. Because it is capable of running the latest games at a good level of detail.

Storage is assigned to an SSD with a standard capacity of 512 GB which may be too tight for some.

In this case we can use external storage module. Favoring a USB 3.0/USB-C device then presents an advantageous solution for getting faster transfers.

However, SSDs offer many advantages compared to hard drives: greater shock resistance, lower energy consumption, silent operation or even higher speeds.

Thanks to SSD we can access online game cards faster than hard drive and we get faster game/software launch, processing and start/stop.

In practice, SSDs therefore offer better fluidity and responsiveness on a day-to-day basis than hard drives.

Finally, in terms of autonomy, expect around 5 hours of battery operation for this versatile multimedia creator gaming laptop that heats up and makes itself heard under heavy loads (eg games, processing).

If necessary, it can be attached to a ventilated support to contain its temperature (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).