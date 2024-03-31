Medical Franchise, RSA, Power Cut… Here’s What Will Change From April 1, 2024

With the public deficit rising, the government is trying to save. MaPrimeRénov’, the medical franchise… the search for savings continues. France 3 summarizes for you what is rising and falling on April 1, 2024.

Each change of month brings a change in its rules and sometimes habits. Between social benefits and the medical franchise, here’s an overview of some of the changes that will affect the daily lives of the French.

Since its creation in 2008 under the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy, the medical franchise has remained unchanged: a minimum of 50 cents to be paid by a patient for a drug or paramedical procedure, regardless of the level of reimbursement.

From April 1, this franchise will double to one euro (and 4 euros per medical transport).

The savings move for the government, which hopes to replenish the health insurance fund by 800 million euros, has been criticized by organizations. “Paying sick people double is not how we create accountability. We feel guilty for them“, Gerard Raymond, president of France’s Assoc Sainte, told AFP in January.

Several social benefits are increased on 1 April: Active Solidarity Income (RSA), Activity Bonus and Allowance for Disabled Adults (AAH). All increased by 4.6% due to inflation.

The amount of the MaPrimeRénov’ subsidy, helping to finance the energy renovation of housing, has been reduced by 30%. This assistance is provided for the installation of wood, log or pellet boilers or stoves. It varies depending on household income. A budgetary decision taken in February during a 10 billion cut to prevent a rise in the public deficit.

The Rent Reference Index (IRL), published by INSEE, caps the annual rent increases that landlords can apply to their tenants. From the summer of 2022, the “Shield” limits increases in IRL to 3.5% for mainland France, 2% for Corsica and 2.5% for overseas departments.

The cover was extended to March 31, 2024, but will not be extended given the decline in inflation (3% annually in February).

The winter break that started on November 1, 2023 ends. As every year, during this period, the landlord’s eviction proceedings were suspended.

The end of winter break also applies to energy. This again makes it possible for suppliers to cut off electricity or gas due to unpaid bills at their principal residence.

EDF, the historic electricity supplier, however, is no longer making such cuts from 2022. Instead, it “Minimum service” (lights, refrigerator, phone charging).

The green sticker affixed to the windshield and the insurance certificate to be kept in the vehicle are replaced by an entry in the Dematerialized File of Insured Vehicles (FVA) to be carried out by the police within 72 hours of the insurance contract. Be able to access “from their digital equipment on board on patrol“

In case of renewal or subscription of new contracts from April 2024, insurers have to “A memo” detailing their contract to the insured. Until now, failure to affix the sticker and failure to present the certificate was punishable by a fine of 35 euros. Car or motorcycle insurance apparently remains mandatory.