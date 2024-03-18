Medeff warns of risk of French firms “dropping out”.

The head of the French business movement (Medef), Patrick Martin, does not hide his fears about the savings plan announced by the government. He says he’s particularly concerned about investing in businesses that he believes are simply at risk.

Patrick Martin, president of the French Business Movement (MADEF), expressed his concern “Bercy’s Temptation to Question Business Support Systems”. “I am very concerned about our companies investing, when, on the contrary, they should be able to invest massively to develop artificial intelligence, to carry out their necessary ecological transition…”requested the boss’s boss in an interview Gallery.

“We are facing the threat of structural integration with our competitors, especially the United States, which invests billions of dollars in the economy and attracts European companies”, he warned. In passing, he reiterated the importance of removing taxes imposed on production to encourage productivity.

“Production taxes penalize our competitiveness. At a time when international competition is intensifying, we must do everything to enable our businesses to grow and hire”, he says. Patrick Martin finds that efforts to reduce the cost of labor for businesses also need to be made in terms of social charges on wages, which are “12% higher than Germany”.

Review excessive costs of administration rather than targeting the company

to improve “serious situation”, Business leaders direct the government to focus on its own spending. “States and communities, as well as health systems, must make significant efforts to maintain their deficit reduction path”, he argued. Savings, we have to look specifically on the side “This administration” with “excessive spending”..

Patrick Martin takes, for example, the hospital sector: “In France,” he points out, “34% of the workforce in this sector are non-caregivers, compared to only 25% in Germany. That represents billions of euros, without directly contributing to the health of the French people.”. Bad, this “Additional administrative costs penalize business leaders, farmers and, of course, households”It emphasizes the need to maintain the company.

Unemployment insurance reforms are not enough to achieve full employment

otherwise, “This will depress growth. We will not succeed in reaching full employment if we are on a sluggish economic path. And I would add that it is not only with the reform of unemployment insurance that we will achieve full employment., that sums it up. For that, it is necessary “ France’s Reindustrialization Strategy » Does not jam. And to get there, “The State should act supremely to ensure that the country creates wealth…”





