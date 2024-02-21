McCourt sacked, revolt in Marseilles

OM have just sacrificed their second coach of the season while the results in 2024 are non-existent. Pablo Longoria is more competitive than ever, but according to Jerome Rothen and the RMC board, Frank McCourt also bears a large share of the responsibility.

From a candidate for the Champions League to training stuck in the soft underbelly of Ligue 1. OM is experiencing a nightmare season as a symbol of its volatility. Instability in the management team, in the staff with four different coaches on the bench and especially at player level. Pablo Longoria bought a lot and sold a lot this summer and winter. The Spaniard is seen as the main person responsible for this chaotic situation at the sporting level. However, Jerome Rothen does not forget that OM boss Frank McCourt remains. The American, owner of the Marseille club, has never been on cannabis and rarely speaks publicly. According to RMC consultant this is becoming a big problem for OM.

Frank McCourt accused of abandoning OM

” It absolutely drives me crazy when you see OM in this state. It belongs to Frank McCourt who put in lots and lots of money. And, you get the impression that he actually doesn’t care where his money goes and how he loses it. I don’t understand his strategy. Already, the first thing is to show his face a little more often so that the players impress themselves with the identity of Frank McCourt, who owns and pays them all. Moreover, it is the worst crisis, the worst season for OM in the last 5 years. I cannot understand his absence and his communication which does not exist. He trusts Pablo Longoria to do anything big, who never questions himself. I wish Frank McCourt would hold Longoria accountable. (…) I think his communication is a complete lack of respect for French football and OM “, he said, lighting the Rothen.

An observation approved and regretted by his friends Jean-Michel Larke and Steve Saviden. Not surprised by former Valencians and Cane striker Frank McCourt. For him, his silence is in line with the way the club is run by foreign investment funds and you have to get used to it. ” We are witnessing the Americanization of French football. There is a kind of delegation of power from the shareholders who no longer want to exist in the club and let the president decide. They run the club like a business and if it goes down it could be “, he hinted. McCourt still has to react because more people in Marseille than elsewhere can’t bear to let OM go down without doing anything.