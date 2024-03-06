Mbappé’s monumental stats since his Champions League debut

Kylian Mbappé was the great architect of PSG’s victory in the nest of Real Sociedad on Tuesday in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League (1-2). Author of the double, the 25-year-old striker further improved his impressive figures in C1.

Dry strike and supersonic rush in the area. Kylian Mbappé was responsible for the rain at the Anoeta Stadium on Tuesday evening during the Champions League Round of 16 return between Real Sociedad and PSG. Already a scorer in the first leg, three weeks ago at the Parc des Princes (2-0), the 25-year-old striker, promoted to captain in the absence of Marquis (physically impaired), scored a decisive double in return. Match in San Sebastian (1-2).

After days of debates and controversies surrounding his relationship with Luis Enrique, enough to confirm his involvement on the ground. What also reminds us is how much Paris relies on its talent in the most prestigious of European competitions.

Super-decisive in a knockout match

Bondi’s crack player has scored eleven of PSG’s last fifteen goals in C1 knockout matches. Since the start of his career, Monaco’s former great hope has scored 46 times in the Champions League, placing him 12th among the top scorers in the competition’s history (tied with Eusebio and Filippo Inzaghi). On the doorstep of the top 10.

At Real Sociedad, he became the second youngest player to reach 45 goals (behind Lionel Messi). In 26 knockout matches, Kylian Mbappé has scored 18 goals since his debut in 2016-2017. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (23) and Karim Benzema (22) have done better during this period.

Involved in 36 goals in 32 away matches

Often prolific at home, “Kyky” also has a habit of staying decisively away in C1. In 32 matches played on hostile terrain, the French international (75 caps, 46 goals) was involved in 36 goals (25 goals, 11 assists), at least eight more than any other player since his emergence in 2016-2017.

