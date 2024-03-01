Football – Mercato – PSG

Mbappé’s departure: PSG make a big announcement!

Published on March 1, 2024



Kylian Mbappé has already announced his release from PSG at the end of the season and therefore the capital club’s management will have to seriously consider his succession in attack. Luis Enrique studied the subject, and PSG’s Spanish coach reviewed various avenues, ensuring he would have a competitive team next year, even without Mbappe.

The news has bombed in recent days and is fueling debates around its future PSG : Kylian Mbappé, who is coming to the end of his contract, announced to managers as well as his teammates that he would not be extending and would therefore be released at the end of the season. Asked at a press conference on Thursday, Louis Enrique However, despite this announced departure of PSG wants to give reassurance about the future Mbappé.

Enrique chats with Campos

” With Luis Campos we talk daily about the team’s present and future. What I do as a coach is try to exploit all the players present. What I am always looking for is the good of the team (…) What is important for me is to have the peace of mind to find the best solutions for the team at a given moment. It is always present and immediate future », suggests the coach at the beginning PSGBefore being inquired about the various profiles specified to be changed Kylian Mbappé Next year.

“I’m sure we’ll have a better team”