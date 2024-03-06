Sports

Mbappé’s antics that drive the Spaniards crazy

Kylian Mbappé sent the Spanish press into a frenzy after the match, after scoring three goals in two matches, being an essential element of Paris’ success against Real Sociedad. Indeed, a number of journalists were present at San Sebastian airport to try to get a few words from the Monaco-trained player. But amid a sea of ​​questions about his future and Real Madrid, the French striker chose to joke with his team-mate Kang-in Lee, right under the noses of the Spaniards, who were standing a few meters away from the players. The fate of the captain of the France team is therefore becoming increasingly exciting in the Spanish press, but his attitude seems somewhat disturbing.

Mbappé jokes with Kang-in Lee in front of Spanish reporters

In sum

After the match against Real Sociedad, Kylian Mbappe upset the Spaniards with Kang-in Lee. The French striker was joking around with Kang-in Lee, while several Spanish journalists tried to ask him questions about his future.

