Mbappé “will cause chaos in the locker room” believes Laporta who “doesn’t envy Real at all”

For FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, the potential signing of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer will cause trouble for his rival to manage.

Kylian Mbappé’s future leaves no one indifferent in Spain. If the Spanish media is spreading rumors almost every day about the French striker whose departure from PSG is confirmed at the end of the season, even at Barça, we are closely following the soap opera of the year on the transfer market.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo on Thursday, Barca president Joan Laporta was asked about the Blues captain’s potential signing for Real this summer. Is the Catalan boss jealous of his rival? “No, not at all,” replied the man concerned. “Besides, I don’t know if they’ll bring him in. I have no information, just an intuition.”

>> The transfer window is live

LaPorta: ‘It’s not a gift’

And Laporta wonders about the Merengue club’s transfer window: “They have a problem, they have to sell a player, do they (if Mbappé hints)?” For the Barcelona boss, the arrival of Kylian Mbappé will only cause concern for Real Madrid, who, according to him, should part with one of their attackers.

According to John Laporta, the prospect of co-existing and competing with a player like Mbappé on the left flank like Vinicius is not good for Real. “If we consider the numbers, it will create chaos in the locker room. It’s not a gift,” he says. Of course, we don’t have to believe it.