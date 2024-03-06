Football – Mercato – PSG

Mbappé – PSG: Dramatic twist, a clause that will start all over again

Published on March 6, 2024 at 1:45 pm



Hungry for sport, he grew up to the sound of Formula 1 engines and the exploits of Ronaldinho. Today, with a master’s degree in sports journalism, he no longer misses an F1 Grand Prix or a PSG match, two of his passions and specialties.

At the end of his contract next June, Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG to join Real Madrid. Despite everything, nothing is official and there are many discussions going on. According to Spanish journalist Julio Pulido, we should not rule out the existence of a specific clause in Bondi’s crack contract either.

Next summer, Kylian Mbappé should leave PSG to join in Real Madrid. However, for the moment, nothing is official and the French striker has not yet reached an agreement with the Marengue club. And according to the journalist of La Cadena SER Julio PulidoA club can change everything in a soap opera.

“Real Madrid repeats it will not come close to the amount requested from Paris”.

” What’s certain is that they can’t keep it, whatever their opinion of their game. From June, he will be free to decide where he wants to play. Real Madrid reiterate that it will not even come close to the amount requested from Paris », gives confidence to the Spanish journalist on the microphone El Larguero Before mentioning the possible clause in the contract of Kylian Mbappé.

“A clause may be”