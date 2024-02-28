Mbappé maintains suspense over his future

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

For almost two weeks now, it seems certain that Kylian Mbappé will not continue the adventure at Paris Saint-Germain as he himself announced his decision to his manager and his teammates. Yesterday evening, the French international once again made headlines in the media as he was invited to the Elysee by Emmanuel Macron in the presence of the Emir of Qatar, Nasser Al-Khelafi, Nicolas Sarkozy and Vincent Lebrun. And according to RMC Sport, he could not have escaped questions about his future.

Mbappé maintains suspense!

Real Madrid have been rumored to be close for several days now, with some even announcing a full agreement between the two sides. But according to the media, the Blues captain assured those present at the Elysee that nothing would be signed with Merengue just yet. Despite everything, nothing seems to prevent his arrival in the Spanish capital, with the Emir already wishing him “good luck” in his next step. So we still have to wait before a public announcement is made on this matter.