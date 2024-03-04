Football – PSG

Mbappé: Luis Enrique responds to cash in PSG locker room

Published on March 4, 2024 at 00:00



Last summer, PSG decided to bet on Luis Enrique to take over from Christophe Gaultier. The Spaniard arrived with his ideas, and he quickly decided to impose them. The Parisian locker room may complain, it is the former FC Barcelona coach who is the only master on board, and with him the best who plays, there is no gift.

Kylian Mbappé Talked a lot about it at PSG. But his case concerns a man, Luis Enrique. Indeed, the Parisian coach is strict with his number seven, and does not hesitate to replace him or even leave him on the bench at kick-off.

Luis Enrique was clear with the PSG locker room

changing several times Mbappé, Luis Enrique So marked his territory. The Spanish coach lays down the law on him PSG. Parisian Also inquired of a close friend of the Parisian staff which is obvious, as well Luis EnriqueJust the best drama. “There is no starter at PSG today. Enrique announced it in his first press conference. You might not believe it, but the players understood. The players may sing, shout, scream because they are not happy, it is not the coach’s problem: with him, it is the best who plays. »

The Champions League returns

So there is a risk of strain between relationships Luis Enrique And Kylian Mbappé until the end of the season. But returning may change the situation Champions League. A very important competition for PSG And for its leaders, but also for the Frenchman, who will dream of winning the competition together Paris, before his departure at the end of the season. As a reminder, Moody Club faces Real Sociedad Tuesday 5 March, in the second leg of the round of 16.