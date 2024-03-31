Mbappé holder and captain for the classic

Mbappé’s determined message before his last classic at the Velodrome

The French international spoke to Telefoot this Sunday ahead of the Classic. “It’s a stadium with a lot of atmosphere and where I love to play. It’s time for the big players. I’m ready and, as always, I’m not going to hide.”

Kylian Mbappe also hit back at the whistle during the French team’s match against Chile at the Velodrome Stadium this Tuesday: “I don’t have a problem with the whistle. I don’t take it personally. I’m a PSG player. I’m not. On won territory but I still have this. I’m determined for the kind of matches.”

The top scorer in PSG’s history also recalled with fondness the last goal he scored against his long-time rival in the Classic: “My favorite goal is the last goal for symbolism with Cavani’s record. It’s Messi who gives you the ball. It’s a great sequence.”

“I want to be an actor in my next few months. It is an important match for us because it marks the beginning of a new chapter with an important month,” concluded a smiling Mbappé.