Mbappé holder and captain for the classic
Bronca for Parisians
Another huge atmosphere in this sold out stadium.
Huge atmosphere at the entrance of the Marseille players for the warm-up
In a melting velodrome stadium
Gignac’s message to OM
The French striker, who is currently in Mexico, left a short message for his former club: “I hope we stop the bleeding and win at home. Have a nice celebration, give a nice present. Go Om!”
PSG lineup
Donnarumma – Hakimi, Danilo, Beraldo, Hernandez – Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery – Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappé.
Marseille composition
The “undecideds” of the week, Balerdi and Garcia, are the starters
Lopez – Garcia, Mbemba, Balerdi, Merlin – Kondogbia, Veretout – Harit, N’Dia, Henrique – Aubameyang.
Mamadou Niang at Bartoli Time evokes a classic atmosphere
“Whether it’s Marseille or Paris, when we sign, we check these two dates first. We can’t wait to play them. From the beginning of the week, we felt the pressure increase, people are talking. Matches all week. For me, who has had the opportunity to play so many, these are special matches. There is a lot of tension, pressure, but also excitement from the audience. We look forward to being there every time.”
Will Luis Enrique’s rotation lack respect? Niang Bartoli answers in time
“PSG’s squad has nothing to envy to the biggest teams of the biggest European clubs. You can take out Gonzalo Ramos and replace him with Kolo Muani. You can take out Dembele and replace him with Barkola. There are players like Vitinha, There is a lot of talent in this Parisian team. It is a big team that will present itself in the velodrome and we will have to work hard.”
Mamadou Niang (former OM player), “Parisian collective is doing very well” in Bartoli Time.
“When we play a football match we always have chances, even if Paris are clear favourites. We know it will be difficult because Paris are winning in Montpellier where they scored six goals. They are in a good position. Mbappé, In the championship, very strong. Kolo Muani is coming back very well, the Parisian collective is doing very well at the moment. It is also up to Marseille to put the ingredients to disrupt this Parisian team.”
While uncertainty reigned over Luis Enrique’s announcements in recent days, doubts have been dispelled: Kylian Mbappé is the starter this Sunday for the classic between OM and PSG. As suggested by Le Parisien, the attacker would also be the captain.
Velodrome, an impregnable fortress
OM are unbeaten in their last 19 matches at the Velodrome in all competitions with 13 wins and 6 draws. Olympians’ longest unbeaten streak at home since the 2005–2006 season when the club went unbeaten in 22 matches between the months of August and February.
A sold-out classic
More than 65,000 supporters are expected for this OM-PSG clash. This could be a new attendance record for the velodrome, all competitions combined. The expected attendance for Sunday is around 65,800 spectators, a record 65,894 people, again for OM-PSG in February 2023. The absence of Parisian supporters allowed the Olympian Club to market venues located in parking lots so visitors were completely packed. Stadium
Two hours before kick-off there was a surge in the atmosphere
From 5pm, Boulevard Michelet is packed despite the rain. Smoke bomb, firecracker square already on fire…
A lot of excitement already at 2:30 before kick-off
While it’s raining a little in Marseille, there’s already excitement for kick-off at 2:30, with lots of people in front of the Velodrome stadium.
OM group for classics
As announced by RMC Sport on Saturday, four uncertain players (Samuel Gigot, Ulysses Garcia, Leonardo Balerdi and Pepe Gueye) are there. Jean-Louis Gasset confirmed the package of Bamo Meite, Ismaila Sir, Jonathan Kloss and Jean Onana (in addition to Rongier and Murillo) on Friday.
Parents: Lopez, Blanco, Van Neck
Rescuers: Balerdi, Mbemba, Merlin, Gigot, Garcia, Soglo, Sparagna, Negoi
Environment: Veretout, Kondogbia, Gueye, Harit, Ounahi
Attackers: Aubameyang, Ndiaye, Henryuke, Correa, Moumbagna
Eric Roy’s prediction
Before facing Lorient with Brest, the Breton coach engaged in a game of predictions on Prime Video’s microphone: “It is difficult, the Parisians have an important match a few days later (in the cup against Rennes on Wednesday), declared the former OM player. I am not sure that they is in management because it’s always an important match for them too. I imagine 2-1 for Paris.”
Mbappé’s determined message before his last classic at the Velodrome
The French international spoke to Telefoot this Sunday ahead of the Classic. “It’s a stadium with a lot of atmosphere and where I love to play. It’s time for the big players. I’m ready and, as always, I’m not going to hide.”
Kylian Mbappe also hit back at the whistle during the French team’s match against Chile at the Velodrome Stadium this Tuesday: “I don’t have a problem with the whistle. I don’t take it personally. I’m a PSG player. I’m not. On won territory but I still have this. I’m determined for the kind of matches.”
The top scorer in PSG’s history also recalled with fondness the last goal he scored against his long-time rival in the Classic: “My favorite goal is the last goal for symbolism with Cavani’s record. It’s Messi who gives you the ball. It’s a great sequence.”
“I want to be an actor in my next few months. It is an important match for us because it marks the beginning of a new chapter with an important month,” concluded a smiling Mbappé.
Running for OM-PSG, that’s a lack of respect? Daniel Riolo’s candid opinion
In the Grandes Guels du Sport at RMC, Daniel Riolo doesn’t understand why Luis Enrique can turn during the classic, three days before the Coupe de France semi-final against Rennes.
“We have something historical, something heritage. I’m sure that during Barça-Real, everything will be respected. Like in France, we have a problem with the culture of football, we spit on it. There are things that are part of it. legacy and we respect them. Luis Enrique has spoiled some supporters and observers’ brains by making arguments like walking around during Marseille-PSG. We can’t play Mbappé in classics, that’s a certain height. In the most important match of our country, we who cry all the time Because we don’t have a football culture, he invented for us a match where Mbappé could be on the bench. He invented for us a press conference where he said that Barca is his favorite. The club, where 4-5 Barca players Could easily replace the Parisians. Later, we will complain about our lack of culture. There are things that go beyond everything, things that should be above everything. The football business ruins everything, we have to stop complaining. (. ..) His roadmap is to win the championship and the Coupe de France. When you’re in this club, no small priority. You win and you go. Some patrons let themselves fall asleep. For what objective reasons should it be reversed? He constantly mocks the world. And no one is telling.”
RAS for Nuno Mendes
No physical problems for Nuno Mendes. A simple precautionary principle from Parisian staff who want to manage their workforce as best as possible and have an important meeting next Wednesday in the Coupe de France against Rennes in mind. Especially since the Portuguese player is returning from a serious injury.
Even without Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes, PSG fell to the group with Skriniar and Asensio.
The Milan scrinior is making a comeback in the Parisian group, unlike Marquinhos, who is still very tight. Marco Asensio is also present. On the other hand, we note the surprising absence of Nuno Mendes.
How are Marseille supporters feeling about Mbappé’s impending departure?
Kylian Mbappé will play this Sunday – barring any major surprises – against OM in his last classic, at the Velodrome. Ahead of this particular match, many Marseille supporters were quizzed by RMC Sport about the French striker. His departure from PSG won’t make him a more beloved player at Marseille but some are still happy.
For Luis Fernandez, Luis Enrique is perfect to spin
Former Parisian Luis Fernandez was Stephen Time’s guest on RMC and talked about the current PSG coach’s choices.
Hello everyone and welcome to OM-PSG match live stream
A classic evening in Ligue 1: OM welcome PSG to the Velodrome at the end of the 27th day of the championship.
A match without a lot of direct stakes: Paris is the overwhelming leader with ten points over its runner-up Monaco pending the evening’s result. Marseille, seventh, is in the fight for the European places. So the two teams are not rivals this season. But it is a classic and therefore a must-see event for supporters of both teams.
There remains a reality: the Parisians play a Coupe de France semi-final against Rennes on Wednesday and prepare for a Champions League round of 16 against Barca. Which could force Luis Enrique to continue his rotation… or even put Kylian Mbappé on the bench.
