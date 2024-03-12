Mbappé, Griezmann and… Henry chose their three Blues for the Olympics

Three athletes over the age of 23 will be eligible for each selection for the Olympics. Thierry Henry chose his own.

2024 is not just the year of the euro French team. Following the continental elite, other Blues will be called up to compete in the Olympic tournament. Paris games. Mostly hopeful, but up to 23 years old, a few more experienced players. Plus three elements of experience acceptable under the Olympic exemption.

Thierry Henry looks to capitalize on this asset by targeting the offensive zone. Long-touted candidates Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, executive of Didier Deschamps’ Blues, would certainly be there if the Atlético de Madrid and PSG scorer’s future clubs – perhaps Real Madrid – agree to release their players outside the FIFA calendar.

Giroud is hot

As for the third lucky winner, the Espooirs will count on Olivier Giroud according to coach Le Parisien. ” The top scorer in the French team’s history (56 goals) is highly regarded by Thierry Henry who will be keen to have him in the side in a few months. », we can read this Monday in the pages of the national daily.

” It would be great to play in the Olympics, to participate in the Olympics for my country. That is something that is missing from my list. », the AC Milan striker recently whispered on the airwaves of Europe 1. He, like Mbappé and Griezmann, will undoubtedly follow the draw for the group stage of the Olympic Games with attention on March 20. Everyone will probably gather at Clairefontaine to prepare for the French team’s friendlies against Germany (Saturday 23 March in Lyon) and Chile (Tuesday 26 March in Marseille).