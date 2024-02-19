Mbappé dynasty approached Manchester City, Germany fed up with Tuchel

Mbappé-Haaland pair?

Kylian Mbappé will be a Real Madrid player and the Spanish press also confirmed this Monday morning that the Frenchman has already signed his contract. Despite everything, his clan apparently tried to sow trouble. According to Ser of the chain, an emissary of the Mbappé clan was spotted at Manchester City’s training center on Monday. He will be a childhood friend of the 2018 world champion who will travel with the label “Unofficial Representative” French. The radio clarifies that it is Pawan, as she is the mother of player Faiza Lamari, who handles the negotiations regarding her son’s future. The Haaland-Mbappé pairing will be on FIFA and only on FIFA!

Tuchel has an immunity totem

While Bayer Leverkusen is chasing a respectable record, Bayern Munich is mired in an unprecedented crisis. And it’s not going to get any better with a fresh 3-2 defeat against Bochum yesterday. As of now, eight points separate Xabi Alonso’s team from Thomas Tuchel. and daily Build Don’t beat around the bush this morning asking if Tuchel will be fired. The answer for the moment is a primary no. “Will he take charge next week? of course”, explained Jan-Christian Driessen. So the German tactician retains the confidence of his management, even though the club is reportedly in a slump Brand In its inner pages. for its part, the kicker Wonder how and how long Teuchel can still hold on. As a reminder, in the same period and with better results, Julian Nagelsmann was fired last season.

Højlund stronger than Haaland

In England, Manchester United is on the mend! The Red Devils won 2-1 against Luton Town, essentially unbeaten. A fourth consecutive victory in the championship that bears the stamp of Rasmus Højlund, which finally reveals itself! “Manchester regains its magic”As a placard Rajinda Sandesh. Unable to score in his first 14 Premier League matches, Hojlund yesterday became the youngest player in Premier League history to score in six consecutive games. His coach Erik ten Hague highlighted his fighting mentality. In sixth place in the Premier League, Manchester United remain in the race for Europe.